MIGHTY POWERBALL JACKPOT AT $1.9 BILLION

STATEWIDE – Eyes are popping and jaws are dropping as the world-record Powerball jackpot continues its run, now standing at $1.9 BILLION for tomorrow night’s drawing.

And, since there are nine prize levels in the game, thousands upon thousands of Tennessee players are winning along the way. This includes two winners of $150,000 each and two of $50,000 each from the drawing held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

All four of these lucky players matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball, but two added the Power Play option for an extra $1. This tripled the base prize amount of $50,000 because the Power Play number drawn last night was three. Details include:

This $1.9 billion, world-record jackpot has a cash option of $929.1 million.

Monday’s drawing will be the 41st Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on August 3 in Pennsylvania. The jackpot run has tied the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The only other Powerball jackpot run to reach 41 consecutive drawings ended on Oct. 4, 2021, with a $699.8 million winner in California.

And as the fun continues, the Lottery reminds players that it only takes one ticket to win. Have Fun. Play Responsibly.

No additional information about the winners is known until the prizes are claimed.

