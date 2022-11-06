SG Insurtech SingViva enters into strategic partnership with Deepblue Technology in Cybersecurity Insurance

Singviva has entered a strategic agreement with Deepblue Technology to launch and develop innovative propositions for the Cybersecurity Insurance industry.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore-based Insurtech SingViva has partnered and entered into a strategic agreement with Deepblue Technology (“DBT”) to launch and develop a suite of Cybersecurity Products targeting consumers, businesses and enterprises.The global cyber insurance market is projected to grow from $12.83 billion in 2022 to $63.62 billion by 2029. In recent years, an insurance market for cyber risks has emerged to provide financial protection mostly to businesses, for some of the digital security and privacy risks that have accompanied the growing use of data and digital technologies.The partnership will be rolling out a series Cyber Protection services targeting both the consumer and business segments in the region. For a start, the partnership will be offering identity management, cyber services and data theft services to SingViva’s existing relationships targeting the consumer segment. In the business segment, it will be developing cyber defense, cyber risk assessment tools, crisis management and tracking of potential cyber threats to mitigate cyber and data risks in the new economy. The partnership will also explore developing insurance solutions in the crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi) space.In an era of increasing reliance on digital technologies, cyber insurance can be an important contributor to providing financial protection and helping policyholders prevent and respond to cyber incidents.“There’s a growing exposure to cyber risks that accompany increasing reliance on digital technologies. More SME are reliant on digital solutions while access to full service support is still lacking for individual users in this region.” Anthony Koh, Chairman and blockchain advisor of SingViva said after inking this partnership. “We see an opportunity to elevate cyber services for insurers and to offer innovative personal cyber coverage for consumers.”Lim Hui Jie, Founder of Deepblue Technology stated, "DeepBlue is highly excited to enter into this strategic collaboration with SingViva to bring forth the future of insurance in the insurtech space. The times today have changed greatly and the future even more so, however we are still taking an age-old approach to solve a new problem. With this collaboration, we believe we can add value to the industry and make a significant difference to the future of insurance."About Deepblue TechnologyDeepBlue Technology, a subsidiary of VisionGroup, is in the business of providing Cybersecurity-As-A-Service (CAAS), strategic cybersecurity consultancy and advisory and a wealth of cybersecurity services and products to companies seeking to future-secure and future-protect their business.You can find more information at https://www.dbglobal.co/ About SingVivaSingViva is a deep tech company incorporating medical sciences and blockchain technologies into the Life & Health Insurance sector. Founded in 2021, SingViva enables users and insurers to better understand health data through seamless access to Predictive Genetic Profiling, while working towards improving the overall population health. SingViva is headquartered in Singapore. www.SingViva.com

