SingViva partners InsureComFree in Malaysia
InsureComFree has chosen SingViva as its Digital Product Development partner to collaborate, develop and structure digital Insurance solutions.
We understand the rising significance of technology and the need to balance profitability concern (Insurers) and having the right methodology in pricing of products for digital customer base.”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, SINGAPORE, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SingViva announced that it has partnered InsureComFree to launch a series of products for educational, healthcare and medical sectors. InsureComFree is a new Insurtech start-up that focuses on development of commission free insurance products for niche segments. In this strategic partnership, SingViva X’s team will be deployed in a number of InsureComFree’s projects across Malaysia. SingViva has so far embedded its insurance solutions in educational and healthcare in Malaysia. With this collaboration, SingViva will also be setting up a wholly owned subsidiary in Malaysia.
— Joseph Koh (Singviva CEO & Cofounder)
According to InsureComFree CEO Mohd Faizol, the company’s mission is to provide a platform that empowers all customers including B40 segment with both competitively priced insurance products (no commission) and promote financial literacy. The first wave of products will be targeting educational and healthcare sectors.
“Our goal is to bring the most competitive products into the market while Insurance partners are increasingly looking at how to create unique product propositions for their digital base and this is where we InsureComFree comes into the picture with its focus on customers who do not want to incur additional distribution expenses,” said Mohd Faizol.
SingViva Co-Founder & CEO Joseph Koh stated, “As an insurtech pioneer in Digital Product Development, we understand the rising significance of technology and the need to balance profitability concern (Insurers) and having the right methodology in pricing of products for digital customer base.”
About InsureComFree
InsureComFree, an InsurTech platform that aims to democratise Insurance and Takaful products by making it affordable and accessible for everyone. A revolutionary business model where we focus on the core of Insurance & Takaful and that’s affordable pricing and rebate full commission back to consumers.
InsureComFree is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur.
You can find more information at www.insurecomfree.com.my
About SingViva
SingViva is a deep tech company incorporating medical sciences and blockchain technologies into the Life & Health Insurance sector. Founded in 2021, SingViva enables users and insurers better understand health data through seamless access to Predictive Genetic Profiling, while working towards improving the overall population health. SingViva is headquartered in Singapore. www.SingViva.com
John Lee
Singviva
email us here
SingViva partners InsureComFree in Malaysia