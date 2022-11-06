State Police Helicopter Crew Performs Aerial Rescue Of Injured Hiker At Sugarloaf Mountain

November 6, 2022

(Frederick County, MD) The crew of a Maryland State Police helicopter responded to a remote mountainous area yesterday to conduct an aerial rescue of an injured hiker.

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m., the crew of Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 3, based in Frederick, Maryland, responded to Sugarloaf Mountain to assist in the rescue of a hiker. The hiker had experienced a medical emergency near the summit of the mountain and faced an almost hour time for evacuation by ground.

Based on information received from multiple 911 calls, it was determined that an aerial hoist rescue would be the fastest and most efficient means of extracting the patient from the mountain. While Trooper 3 was launching, crews were able to reach the patient on the ground and confirmed the aerial extraction would be required.

Trooper 3’s pilots maneuvered the Augusta Westland 139 into position 84 feet above the rescuers and patient. A rescue device and a trooper/rescue technician were lowered from the AW-139 to the first responders below.

The patient was packaged in a rescue device and an aerial hoist was successfully executed from an altitude of 104 feet. The patient was accompanied during the hoist extraction by an MSP rescue technician, who continued care during the evolution. While providing care in the air, Trooper 3’s crew transported the injured hiker to a local hospital.

The rescue was an overwhelming success due to the successful coordination of first responders from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Frederick County Department of Fire/Rescue Services, Carroll Manor Volunteer Fire Department and the advanced life support providers/rescuers from the Montgomery County Fire Department. The rescue also highlights the capabilities of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command. Ten AW-139 helicopters based out of seven sections across the state provide medevac, search and rescue, aerial law enforcement, and homeland security services and are prepared to assist in even the most challenging missions.

