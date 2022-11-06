Submit Release
First luxury aircraft show held in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, November 6 - QUẢNG NINH — Airshow 2022, a joint collaboration between the US luxury airline Gulfstream and Sun Air, a premium carrier of Việt Nam’s Sun Group, was held for the first time in Việt Nam in the northern province of Quảng Ninh on November 5.

The two-day event is open only for VIP guests of the two brands, including business people and potential clients, at Vân Đồn international airport.

It marks an important milestone in the development of Việt Nam's luxury tourism, high-end aviation industry, and global trade.

The exhibition showcases two famous Gulfstream aircraft, namely G600 and G650ER which have garnered many awards in the aviation industry. Gulfstream also took the occasion to introduce the Gulfstream G700 series to Asia and Việt Nam for the first time.

Its representative said Gulfstream G700 is the market leader in business jet segment with the longest, widest, and highest cabin that can accommodate up to 19 passengers. The aircraft is designed with five flexible areas, including a large main room, kitchen and comfortable bathroom.

This event has a special meaning as it is one of the rare occasions that Gulfstream organises a private aircraft exhibition on a scale beyond that of a regular air show. It also proves that Việt Nam is quickly becoming a new luxury destination for high-end travelers.

Sun Air, a joint airline in the luxury market that was launched in March, offers tailored and specialised flight services, including commercial services and management of private aircraft and charter flights, and sightseeing flights.

After six months of its debut, the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam granted Sun Air the Certificate of Aircraft Operator (AOC) on September 29, allowing it to run domestic and foreign flights.

Sun Air's first Gulfstream G650ER aircraft went into service in September and October, setting the stage for the fleet's speed, safety and comfort. — VNS

