Berlin Barracks / DUI & Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3006325
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin & Trooper Crista Maurice
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/05/2022 00:07 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 14 / Meadow St, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Matthew Moulton
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 05, 2022 at approximately 00:07 AM, Troopers from the Berlin
Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle infraction.
Troopers made contact with the operator who identified himself as Matthew Moulton.
Moulton showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody before being
transported to the Barre City Police Department for processing. He was
released on a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in Orange County
Superior Court - Criminal Division on 11/16/22 at 8:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2022 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.