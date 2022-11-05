Submit Release
News Search

There were 275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,007 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / DUI & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3006325

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin & Trooper Crista Maurice

                             

STATION: VSP-Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/05/2022  00:07 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 14 / Meadow St, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Moulton                                              

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:           

On November 05, 2022 at approximately 00:07 AM, Troopers from the Berlin

Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle infraction.

Troopers made contact with the operator who identified himself as Matthew Moulton. 

Moulton showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody before being

transported to the Barre City Police Department for processing.  He was

released on a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in Orange County

Superior Court - Criminal Division on 11/16/22 at 8:30 AM. 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2022 at 8:30 AM            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / DUI & Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.