Berlin Barracks / DUI & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3006325

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin & Trooper Crista Maurice

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/05/2022 00:07 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 14 / Meadow St, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Matthew Moulton

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 05, 2022 at approximately 00:07 AM, Troopers from the Berlin

Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle infraction.

Troopers made contact with the operator who identified himself as Matthew Moulton.

Moulton showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody before being

transported to the Barre City Police Department for processing. He was

released on a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in Orange County

Superior Court - Criminal Division on 11/16/22 at 8:30 AM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2022 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.