There were 275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,117 in the last 365 days.
Inside NYS Aging: Issue 9 (November 2022) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 9 (November 2022)
One of these guests is Alexandra Drane, co-founder and CEO of ARCHANGELS, a movement and platform to support caregivers. NYSOFA has already urged New Yorkers to find their caregiver intensity score using the ARCHANGELS caregiver intensity index (CII). Building on this effort, we've partnered with ARCHANGELS on any Any Care Counts NY campaign to promote this platform and gain critical data in the process. On November 10, Alexandra will talk about this initiative and the data collected to date.
I'll also be joined by Leda Rosenthal of Trualta who will show how Trualta's Caregiver Education and Training Portal – available free of charge to any caregiver in New York – is helping New Yorkers gain the skills and confidence necessary to support the caregiving needs of a loved one, thanks to a partnership with NYSOFA.
Upcoming: New Caregivers Guide Video
NYSOFA has been working with the public and private sectors to help caregivers – especially working caregivers – recognize their role and connect with resources to help.
Coming soon, we will be unveiling a new caregivers guide video. Using visuals, it will succinctly help people self-identify as caregivers, offering some scenarios that people might not otherwise associate with caregiving, along with resources to help.
“Volunteering expands you.” It “brings such joy to the people you serve” and “is a gift.” These are the wise words of Lydia Sexton, one of 94 individuals being recognized during NYSOFA’s Older New Yorkers’ Day program next week. Join us in celebrating the many gifts provided by New York’s most exceptional older adult volunteers during this flagship annual program, streaming live on Facebook and on YouTube at 1 p.m. on November 4.
Older New Yorkers’ Day includes remarks from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen, elected officials, Association on Aging in New York Executive Director Becky Preve, NYSOFA's presentation of the Governor's Exemplary Service Award, and a celebration of all 94 nominees.
In this month's installment of our 5 Questions series, weasked NYSOFA's policy expert on caregiving, Deana Prest, about what’s new with the agency’s caregiving programs. She also talks about how YOU can complete a survey that is helping the agency garner information to bolster caregiver supports statewide.
"Your insurance coverage changes from year to year," says NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. "So do your individual needs as a Medicare beneficiary ... HIICAP counselors are a trusted resource to review your current needs and help you make informed decisions, especially at this critical time during open enrollment."
Facebook Live on Medicare Open Enrollment
Director Olsen also recently hosted a Facebook Live with NYSOFA’s Heather Leddick, principal administrator of New York’s HIICAP program, and Frederic Riccardi, President of the Medicare Rights Center. They discussed what HIICAP does, who it helps, and some of the changes in Medicare coverage this year.
Important Flu and COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Information
Please share this content on your social media pages and community outreach:
The New York State Department of Health has been reminding all New Yorkers to get their annual flu vaccination, as influenza is already considered widespread across the state. As influenza and COVID-19 are circulating simultaneously, those eligible should also get a COVID-19 booster.
An annual flu vaccine is recommended for almost everyone 6 months and older. It is one of the best ways to reduce flu illnesses, hospitalizations and death from flu. This fall and winter, the flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 are both spreading. Vaccination is the best defense against both COVID-19 and the flu. Both vaccines are necessary to help people stay healthy and to avoid added stress to our health care system.
The CDC says it’s safe to get the flu vaccine and a COVID vaccine at the same time — whether it’s your first COVID vaccine, or (for those who are eligible) your third dose or a booster shot. The body's immune response and any possible side effects are generally the same as when getting one vaccine alone. Consider getting each vaccine in a different arm to help reduce any pain and swelling that might happen.
Information about vaccine efficacy and safety can be found here.
NYSOFA Expands Partnership with GetSetUp Offering Online Classes to Older Adults
During the pandemic, NYSOFA and the Association on Aging in New York began our partnership with GetSetUp to offer free online classes for older adults. The digital learning platform also offered a vital solution to combat social isolation and bridge the digital divide.
New Yorkers have since flocked to it in droves, with over 122,000 New York learners taking 169,000 classes in the first year and expanding rapidly.
Over the past two years, NYSOFA has exponentially increased our following and subscriber base on YouTube. Be a part of our continued growth! Help us innovate and share important information — and get us to 1,000 subscribers by the end of 2022. Please subscribe at the link below and share our YouTube channel on your social media!
Thanks for sticking it out until the end! If you found this content valuable, please share with your coworkers and colleagues in the aging services network!
You just read:
Inside NYS Aging: Issue 9 (November 2022) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 9 (November 2022)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.