Inside NYS Aging: Issue 9 (November 2022) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 9 (November 2022)

A Message from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen November is National Family Caregiver Month. NYSOFA is launching some exciting new initiatives and resources to continue helping the 4.1 million individuals who provide unpaid help to a loved one. To learn more, please join me on November 10 for a Facebook livestream where my guests will be two individuals working very closely with NYSOFA on these important initiatives. One of these guests is Alexandra Drane, co-founder and CEO of ARCHANGELS, a movement and platform to support caregivers. NYSOFA has already urged New Yorkers to find their caregiver intensity score using the ARCHANGELS caregiver intensity index (CII). Building on this effort, we've partnered with ARCHANGELS on any Any Care Counts NY campaign to promote this platform and gain critical data in the process. On November 10, Alexandra will talk about this initiative and the data collected to date. I'll also be joined by Leda Rosenthal of Trualta who will show how Trualta's Caregiver Education and Training Portal – available free of charge to any caregiver in New York – is helping New Yorkers gain the skills and confidence necessary to support the caregiving needs of a loved one, thanks to a partnership with NYSOFA. Upcoming: New Caregivers Guide Video NYSOFA has been working with the public and private sectors to help caregivers – especially working caregivers – recognize their role and connect with resources to help. Coming soon, we will be unveiling a new caregivers guide video. Using visuals, it will succinctly help people self-identify as caregivers, offering some scenarios that people might not otherwise associate with caregiving, along with resources to help. Look for this video in November, and share it through your digital channels. You'll find it soon on our Caring for a Loved One webpage and our Help for Working Caregivers webpage.