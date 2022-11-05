Smart and Green Manufacturing Summit

Semiconductor manufacturing is an essential business across all regions of the world. Today there are more ambitious plans for investments in new fabs and also existing fabs than ever before. However, resources are limited – whether natural, personal, or physical resources. Considering this, “smart and green” is the responsible way to move forward.

This event is part of Semicon Europa from 15-18 November 2022 in Munich, Germany and features SEI York Research Associate Eleni Michalopoulou.