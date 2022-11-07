Flower Turbines Now Open for Reserving Shares
Flower Turbines, Inc. is Testing the Waters under Tier 2 of regulation A for reserving shares at https://www.startengine.com/offering/flowerturbines.LAWRENCE, NEW YORK, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines, Inc. is Testing the Waters under Tier 2 of regulation A and announces a site for reserving shares for its upcoming equity crowdfunding raise on Startengine. Two of its previous raises were sold out. Its unique technologies and the link to reserve shares are presented at https://www.startengine.com/offering/flowerturbines.
A link for signing up for investor updates is at https://flowerturbines.us5.list-manage.com/subscribe/post?u=1df9d1eb5d9f948bcbf119034&id=966da9c23e
Technology being developed by Flower Turbines enables a new model in the small wind industry. Focused on creating beautiful, affordable, and efficient turbines for the urban/suburban market and tight spaces, it seeks to pave the way for the future of distributed energy, particularly with solar. Its “Cluster Effect” (whereby their turbines perform better when tightly packed together as opposed to the most common turbines which perform worse when tightly packed) could give them a key advantage to scaling farms of small wind turbines and harnessing the electricity they produce.
“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb. “We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it. We are in the right industry at the right time. Incentives for an energy transition in most important areas of the world only add to our scaling up headwinds.”
Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
-Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about its Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business School’s annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
- Dr. Farb, the CEO, was chosen as a 2021 Innovator for the US Department of Energy’s Impel+ program.
In addition to reserving shares at https://www.startengine.com/offering/flowerturbines, Flower Turbines' products, both turbines and e-bike charging systems, can be accessed at https://flowerturbines.com/store/. They are available in the EU by quotation from the staff at support.eu@flowerturbines.com. Outside of the EU and US, or for questions for the US team, contact support.us@flowerturbines.com for a custom quotation.
NOTE: If the RESERVE button does not work when you visit the site, clear your cache and restart your browser.
