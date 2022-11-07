Revvin Signs Distribution Agreement with CUNA Mutual Group

Valentin Saportas

At Revvin, our mission is to democratize technology for a world where every financial institution can act like a modern-day technology company — without writing code.” — Valentin Saportas, CEO, MortgageHippo

CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revvin — a next-generation mortgage point of sale and home equity line of credit (HELOC) platform — has signed a distribution agreement with CUNA Mutual Group. With this agreement, CMFG Fintech Solutions will add Revvin to its suite of end-to-end services for credit unions and other financial institutions.

“At Revvin, our mission is to democratize technology for a world where every financial institution can act like a modern-day technology company—without writing code,” said Valentin Saportas, CEO at Revvin. “Our software is well suited for lenders of all types and sizes, but we are particularly eager to join CUNA Mutual Group in delivering custom borrower experiences to credit unions.”

Revvin’s highly intuitive platform has over 80 technology integrations and serves 128 credit unions, 5 bank partners, and 11 non-bank partners. Lenders can easily implement the platform, make changes to workflows, and configure business rules and integrations without the cost or effort of writing code. Its institutions have seen a 50% reduction in application submission time and an overall reduction in time to process a mortgage loan from application to closing of up to 40%.

“CMFG Ventures’ investment in Revvin and now the partnership with CMFG Fintech Solutions further supports our mission to offer financial institutions and their consumers with frictionless lending experiences,” said Ronny Chapman, SVP, CMFG Fintech Solutions.

About Revvin

Revvin is the leading low-code/no-code digital lending platform processing thousands of loan applications every month. The platform is used by hundreds of lenders ranging from IMBs to Banks and Credit Unions. The company’s platform is the only modern Point-of-Sale solution available in the market that enables lenders to quickly and cost-effectively customize workflows, business rules, UI, data flows between systems, and many other aspects of the platform through its easy-to-use, low-code/no-code editors. To learn more, please visit https://www.revvin.com.

About CUNA Mutual Group

Built on the principle of “people helping people,” CUNA Mutual Group is a financially strong insurance, investment, and financial services company that believes a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone. Through our company culture, community engagement, and products and solutions, we are working to create a more equitable financial system that helps to improve the lives of those we serve and our society. For more information, visit www.cunamutual.com.