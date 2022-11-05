Dr. Michael Armour of Strategic Leadership Development International to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, Mike Armour (or Dr. Mike, as he is popularly known) has compiled an exceptional leadership record in far-ranging fields of endeavor. Today the cumulative wisdom gained from such broad experience puts him in constant demand as a keynote speaker, executive coach, and inspirational trainer focused on management, leadership, and cultural transformation. Businesses of every size seek out Dr. Mike (he holds a PhD from UCLA) to help them develop more professional leadership teams.

In September, he released the second edition of his book, Leadership and the Power of Trust. It has been his most widely read book in corporate America. And initial sales of this new edition have been exceptionally strong.

In his writing, keynotes, and coaching, Dr. Mike helps business leaders and entrepreneurs gain the clarity and insight to overcome the challenges which frustrate them the most. He jokes that confusion is often the immediate precursor to clarity. “Only with clarity and insight,” he says, “do we see truly wise solutions for what confuses or frustrates us.” He adds that a vital element of clarity is having precision in our use of terms. He therefore helps clients draw sharp distinctions between key words which are commonly used interchangeably. This includes words like “leadership” and “management,” or “innovation” and “ingenuity” or “motivation” and “incentive.”

When you hear Dr. Mike on this intensive radio series, you will note the charisma and sonorous voice that make him such a likable speaker. You will also experience the direct language and sense of clarity which characterize his work.

People who know Mike well rank him alongside executive coaches like Tony Robbins or Marshall Goldsmith. Yet he is unlike any other coach, trainer or motivational speaker in terms of the diversity and depth of his background. His clients benefit from the wisdom he draws from a lifetime of experience in demanding leadership roles, including service as a Navy captain, a college president, the CEO of an international humanitarian organization, and the CIO of a nationwide intelligence community.

Dr. Mike founded his flagship entity Strategic Leadership Development International (or SLDI) and its Leader Perfect services to help companies and individuals achieve peak performance. You will hear more about this firm and its comprehensive leadership development services in the coming weeks.

For this month, Dr. Mike will be centering on his work as an author and the latest edition of his acclaimed book, Leadership and the Power of Trust. He will also give listeners a taste of his strength as a keynote speaker while discussing topics he has perennially presented to global audiences.

