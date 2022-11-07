SINGAPORE'S REGAIA ENERGY & FINAMATRIX PARTNER TO $FIX THE CLIMATE & ENERGY CRISES

CAO Prices (1 Nov 2022)

Regaia Energy (Singapore), the leading Crude Algae Oil (CAO) producer has partnered Finamatrix, a leading NAS100 risk-tech database to tackle climate change.

Boustead Holdings Bhd (KLSE:2771)

SINGAPORE, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world's first and only ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) certified algae cultivation company, Regaia Energy (Singapore) with Boustead (MYX: 2771) as the key institutional investor of the Malaysian arm, Next Generation Oil, has partnered with Finamatrix, a leading NAS100 risk-tech database firm.

With the patented Algae-Modular Automated Plantation (A-MAP) system, the production of Crude Algae Oil (CAO) is an efficient solution to alleviating the climate and energy crises as 1 metric ton (MT) of CAO during combustion offsets >2 MT of CO2, making CAO truly carbon-negative, not just net-zero.

Huge demand of >US$50 billion (>30 million MT) of secured orders from oil majors for CAO due to the low-cost production at prices comparable to Saudi crude oil (approx. US$20 per barrel or US$150/MT). The current market price of CAO is approx. US$190 per barrel or US$1424/MT (1 MT = 7.46 barrels of oil) as of 1 Nov 2022.

Similar to trading crude oil, $FIX is the world's first tradable instrument of CAO but on a secure public blockchain. 1 MT of CAO is equivalent to 1 $FIX which represents the base price of CAO in US$/MT, recorded on the blockchain as a database (where MV is market value: Algae market potentially worth $320 billion, Bloomberg). The maximum supply of $FIX is 50 million.

Besides being the tradable CAO in the secondary market, $FIX can be applied in the supply chain and trade finance of the CAO industry, solving bottlenecks, increasing productivity and boosting inclusivity and connectivity. More details will be provided at a later stage.

The price range of $FIX is between US$1,221 and US$1,624 since April 2022.

ALGAE PROJECT REPRESENTED BY:

Peter Kim Jae Hoon, CEO, Regaia Energy Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Peter Lim, CEO, Promise Land Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Lanz Chan, CEO, Finamatrix Pte Ltd (Singapore)

ABOUT REGAIA ENERGY

Peter Kim Jae Hoon is the Founder, CEO and principal shareholder of the Next Generation Oil Group represented by Regaia Energy Pte Ltd (Singapore). He is the inventor of the Algae-Modular Automated Plantation (A-MAP) technology, and the principal technology consultant to the microalgae plant in Kumagaya, Nagoya, Japan and the US$220 million plant in Okinawa, Japan. He is a chemical engineer who graduated from George Mason University, Virginia (USA), and has over 35 years of international experience mainly in the USA and South Korea, conducting and overseeing research and development on biofuels in the renewable energy sector. Peter has six patents to his name in the field of biofuels and renewable energy.

ABOUT PROMISE LAND

Peter Lim, MBA Finance, is the Founder and CEO of Promise Land Pte Ltd (Singapore), the Mandated Lead Advisor for Regaia Energy. With over 28 years of experience as a Senior international and investment banker, Peter Lim was the GM of Investment Banking at HL Bank, Head of Corporate Investment Banking at Maybank, and Head of Technology, Media & Telco at UOB and OCBC. He has in-depth banking experience covering large diversified corporates, conglomerates and government-linked corporations in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

ABOUT FINAMATRIX

Lanz Chan, PhD, is the Founder and CEO of Finamatrix Pte Ltd (Singapore), the designated tech partner with Promise Land and Regaia Energy. Represented by our global brand Finamatrix, the #1 NAS100 risk-tech database from 1985. Finamatrix provides NAS100/EURUSD/BTC/GOLD vGRE* risk statistics and $FIX, the world's first tradable crude algae oil instrument on a secure public blockchain for global access.

Finamatrix.NET

Algae Biofuel in Egypt using A-MAP