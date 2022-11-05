EisnerAmper Earns 2022 “Best of Accounting” Diamond Award for Client Service Excellence for Sixth Consecutive Year

EisnerAmper—a global accounting, tax and business advisory firm—has earned ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting Diamond Award for excellence in client service for the sixth consecutive year.

From ClearlyRated’s online survey, EisnerAmper received a Net Promoter Score (“NPS”) of 81.2, more than double the accounting sector average. NPS rankings are a well-established measure of client satisfaction. EisnerAmper’s score, based on more than 1,000 client responses, translates to a rating of 4.8 out of 5. ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting designation specifically benchmarks ratings against other accounting firms nationally to achieve the most accurate rating structure possible.

"EisnerAmper always delivers a quality product. The partners and staff are very friendly and knowledgeable. They are true professionals,” Bill Golden, Managing Director at Lancet Capital Health Ventures. This is one of the 1,000-plus open-ended comments received during EisnerAmper’s survey process.

“Our profession has evolved tremendously over the last few years. EisnerAmper clients expect us to provide continued excellence in service while also creating new solutions for them,” said EisnerAmper CEO Charly Weinstein. “These survey results demonstrate that, while we must continue to evolve, our focus on clients remains consistent. We’re always striving to improve and the feedback from our clients enables us to do just that.”