CRUDE ALGAE OIL ($FIX) VOLATILITY TRADING WITH GRID-BOTS

Algae Honeycomb Pools with A-MAP International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC)

FINAMATRIX PARTNERS SINGAPORE'S LEADING CRUDE ALGAE OIL (CAO) PRODUCER REGAIA ENERGY (A-MAP TECH) WITH OIL MAJORS & GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS.

SINGAPORE, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the patented Algae-Modular Automated Plantation (A-MAP) system, combusting 1 metric ton (MT) of CAO offsets >2 MT of CO2, making CAO truly carbon-negative, not just net-zero.

Huge demand of >US$50 billion of secured orders for CAO due to the low-cost production at prices comparable to Saudi crude oil (approx. US$20 per barrel or US$150/MT). The current market price of CAO is approx. US$190 per barrel or US$1424/MT (1 MT = 7.46 barrels of oil) as of 1 Nov 2022.

Similar to trading crude oil, $FIX is the world's first tradable instrument of CAO but on a secure public blockchain. 1 MT of CAO is equivalent to 1 $FIX which represents the base price of CAO in US$/MT, recorded on the blockchain as a database (where MV is market value: Algae market potentially worth $320 billion, Bloomberg). The maximum supply of $FIX is 50 million.

CRUDE ALGAE OIL PRICES ON THE BLOCKCHAIN

(Launched in April 2022)

1-Apr-2022: US$1381/MT – MV: US$69.1B

1-May-2022: US$1607/MT – MV: US$80.3B

1-Jun-2022: US$1624/MT – MV: US$81.2B

1-Jul-2022: US$1269/MT – MV: US$63.5B

1-Aug-2022: US$1364/MT – MV: US$68.2B

1-Sep-2022: US$1345/MT – MV: US$67.3B

1-Oct-2022: US$1221/MT – MV: US$61.1B

1-Nov-2022: US$1424/MT – MV: US$71.2B

Besides being the tradable CAO in the secondary market, $FIX can be applied in the supply chain and trade finance of the CAO industry, solving bottlenecks, increasing productivity and boosting liquidity, inclusivity and connectivity. More details will be provided at a later stage.

The price range of $FIX is between US$1,221 and US$1,624 since April 2022. Grid bots (price-based) are programs that allow users to automatically buy low and sell high within a preset price range. When one sell order is fully executed, the bot instantly places a buy order at a lower grid level, and vice versa. The bot will continue to place and fill buy and sell orders depending on the pre-set intervals. If the market price exceeds grid limits, no orders will be placed.

ALGAE PROJECT REPRESENTED BY:

Peter Kim Jae Hoon, CEO, Regaia Energy Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Peter Lim, CEO, Promise Land Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Lanz Chan, CEO, Finamatrix Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Finamatrix.NET

Algae Biofuel in Egypt using A-MAP