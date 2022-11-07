Submit Release
News Search

There were 454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,453 in the last 365 days.

CRUDE ALGAE OIL ($FIX) VOLATILITY TRADING WITH GRID-BOTS

Algae Honeycomb Pools with A-MAP

International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC)

FINAMATRIX PARTNERS SINGAPORE'S LEADING CRUDE ALGAE OIL (CAO) PRODUCER REGAIA ENERGY (A-MAP TECH) WITH OIL MAJORS & GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS.

SINGAPORE, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the patented Algae-Modular Automated Plantation (A-MAP) system, combusting 1 metric ton (MT) of CAO offsets >2 MT of CO2, making CAO truly carbon-negative, not just net-zero.

Huge demand of >US$50 billion of secured orders for CAO due to the low-cost production at prices comparable to Saudi crude oil (approx. US$20 per barrel or US$150/MT). The current market price of CAO is approx. US$190 per barrel or US$1424/MT (1 MT = 7.46 barrels of oil) as of 1 Nov 2022.

Similar to trading crude oil, $FIX is the world's first tradable instrument of CAO but on a secure public blockchain. 1 MT of CAO is equivalent to 1 $FIX which represents the base price of CAO in US$/MT, recorded on the blockchain as a database (where MV is market value: Algae market potentially worth $320 billion, Bloomberg). The maximum supply of $FIX is 50 million.

CRUDE ALGAE OIL PRICES ON THE BLOCKCHAIN
(Launched in April 2022)

1-Apr-2022: US$1381/MT – MV: US$69.1B
1-May-2022: US$1607/MT – MV: US$80.3B
1-Jun-2022: US$1624/MT – MV: US$81.2B
1-Jul-2022: US$1269/MT – MV: US$63.5B
1-Aug-2022: US$1364/MT – MV: US$68.2B
1-Sep-2022: US$1345/MT – MV: US$67.3B
1-Oct-2022: US$1221/MT – MV: US$61.1B
1-Nov-2022: US$1424/MT – MV: US$71.2B

Besides being the tradable CAO in the secondary market, $FIX can be applied in the supply chain and trade finance of the CAO industry, solving bottlenecks, increasing productivity and boosting liquidity, inclusivity and connectivity. More details will be provided at a later stage.

The price range of $FIX is between US$1,221 and US$1,624 since April 2022. Grid bots (price-based) are programs that allow users to automatically buy low and sell high within a preset price range. When one sell order is fully executed, the bot instantly places a buy order at a lower grid level, and vice versa. The bot will continue to place and fill buy and sell orders depending on the pre-set intervals. If the market price exceeds grid limits, no orders will be placed.

ALGAE PROJECT REPRESENTED BY:

Peter Kim Jae Hoon, CEO, Regaia Energy Pte Ltd (Singapore)
Peter Lim, CEO, Promise Land Pte Ltd (Singapore)
Lanz Chan, CEO, Finamatrix Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Finamatrix.NET

Finamatrix
Finamatrix Pte Ltd (Singapore)
+65 8699 9829
media@finamatrix.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Algae Biofuel in Egypt using A-MAP

You just read:

CRUDE ALGAE OIL ($FIX) VOLATILITY TRADING WITH GRID-BOTS

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.