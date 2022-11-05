John Siddall is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MIDLOTHIAN, Va., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Siddall is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Professional in the Government Services and Public Affairs fields, acknowledging his outstanding work as Chairman and CEO of Siddall Communications.

Since 1975, Mr. Siddall has served as the founder, chairman and CEO of Siddall Communications, based in Richmond, Virginia. He has been involved in numerous innovative marketing campaigns in such segments as real estate, economic development, transportation, government services, and tourism. Two examples of his most groundbreaking campaigns are: promoting the planned community of Reston, Virginia, in a partnership with Bloomingdale's, which drew 50,000 visitors to the community in three months; and a 41-year economic development partnership with Fairfax County, Virginia, which Time magazine hailed as "one of the great economic success stories of our time."

Another signature marketing effort re-energized the well-known "Virginia Is for Lovers" tourism brand through the Virginia Tourism Commission's sponsorship of the NASCAR Busch Grand National race car team led by rookie Hermie Sadler, a Virginia native, in 1993. The campaign resulted in $1.5 million in national television exposure, as well as increased new visits and tourism tax revenues to the state.

Mr. Siddall has worked with prestigious nationally and internationally known clients, including U.S. mortgage lenders Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, British Aerospace, Bell Canada, Brio Toys, Verizon Wireless, and Russian oil company Yukos. He has led communications campaigns for state transportation agencies in Virginia, Massachusetts, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

Mr. Siddall, who attended the University of Pennsylvania, has received many awards for his work in marketing, including the Excel Award from the American Association of State Highway Officials. He also has received numerous other awards for his work, including elite Clios, ADDYS, and Effies. He was named Advertising Person of the Year by the American Advertising Federation in 1998, and maintains his involvement with the federation.

