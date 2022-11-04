2022 Apprenticeship Award Winners Celebrated

CANADA, November 4 - Released on November 4, 2022

Tonight, the Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission (SATCC) will celebrate the winners of the 22nd Annual Apprenticeship Awards at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina. The Apprenticeship Awards honour the contributions of apprenticeship and trade stakeholders, including apprentices, journeypersons, employers, instructors and training providers.

"On behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan, I extend my warmest congratulations to this year's Apprenticeship Award winners," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Saskatchewan's economy is showing strong and rapid growth, and skilled tradespeople play an essential role in that growth. Thank you for your significant contributions to our province."

Thirty journeypersons who certified between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, are receiving the Outstanding New Journeyperson award. This award is presented to the new journeypersons who achieved the highest mark on the journeyperson certification exam in their respective trades.

The SATCC is issuing 11 additional awards, including the First Nations and Métis Scholarship; the Scholarship for Journeypersons with Disabilities; the Outstanding Employer and Instructor Awards; and the Artisan Award, which is a lifetime achievement award. Industry partners also give their own awards and scholarships for excellence in apprenticeship and the skilled trades.

"The Apprenticeship Award recipients are champions, helping to build and execute a relevant, responsive apprenticeship and certification system, one that supports our province's growth and meets the needs of Saskatchewan citizens," SATCC Board Chair Drew Tiefenbach said. "On behalf of the SATCC and Commission Board of Directors, congratulations on your terrific achievements."

Nearly 400 people are expected to attend the Apprenticeship Awards, with more than 30 organizations sponsoring the event.

Photos from the evening will be shared on the SATCC's social media channels. Follow the SATCC on Facebook (@SaskApprenticeship), Twitter (@SKApprentice) and Instagram (@skapprentice) or visit saskapprenticeship.ca/apprenticeship-awards to learn more.

