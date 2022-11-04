John Howard Society Awarded Integrated Youth Services Contract

CANADA, November 4 - Released on November 4, 2022

The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS) has been awarded a $3.4 million contract in 2022-23 to coordinate and integrate services to meet the needs of youth aged 12 to 25 and their caregivers.

In partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan, the JHSS will implement a provincial model for Integrated Youth Services (IYS), providing rapid access to youth-targeted supports, with a focus on prevention and early intervention. Services offered are typically for mental health and substance misuse, peer supports, primary care, education, employment and training and social and community services.

Services will be offered in at least three physical locations across the province. Virtual programming will begin while physical locations are being established.

"We are creating these 'one-stop-shop' locations across the province to make it easier and faster for our young people to find the supports and services they're looking for," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Coordinating efforts across government and integrating services across sectors is key to making that happen."

This inter-sectoral initiative includes leadership and support from the Ministries of Health, Education, Social Services, Justice, Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, Advanced Education, Immigration and Career Training, and Government Relations.

"The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan is truly grateful to have been chosen to help deliver Integrated Youth Services," JHSS CEO Shawn Fraser said. "We've seen this type of collaboration have very positive outcomes in other jurisdictions and we are really excited to help make IYS work for youth right here in Saskatchewan."

Integrated Youth Services is a national and international movement, aimed at reimagining how youth and their families find and access the resources, services and supports they need.

More information is available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/integrated-youth-services.

