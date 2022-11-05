YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED has been recognized as the 2022 America Fastest Growing Private Company

It's an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 list. I truly believe it's a team effort. It's all down to our dedication, hard work, and commitment to selling high-quality real estate to our customers.”
— Rudy Lira Kusuma
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY and its CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma has been featured in INC magazine's September 2022 edition as 2022 America's Fastest Growing Private Company. The 2022 Inc. 5000 list highlights the country's top 1% of privately held companies shaping the current economy.

Inc, the world's most trusted business-media brand, has produced the list every year since 1982. Its team analyses company data in-depth to conclude which company to include in their prestigious list.

Over the past many years, YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED helped buy and sell more than $1 billion worth of residential real estate thanks to the techniques taught by its visionary CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma.

Speaking to the media, Rudy Lira Kusuma stated, "It's an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 list. I truly believe it's a team effort. It's all down to our dedication, hard work, and commitment to selling high-quality real estate to our customers. We are trying to revolutionize how residential real estate is bought and sold in this country. This recognition is a testament to our vision and where we want to go in the future."

He added, "We are a real estate company where agents are licensed to use YHSGR proprietary and proven home selling system to thrive in today’s market shift. We regularly conduct workshops to teach our agents the best practices in this marketplace."

The accomplishment comes even as the economy has tanked and rumors of recession grow. The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list have helped the economy, created jobs, and helped a lot of dreams come true. The company attributes its performance to its unique sales strategy and ability to recruit the best talent. They don't do any no cold calling, no door knocking, no prospecting and rely on cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training to get results.

People interested in checking out the results of the Inc. 5000 can visit the website. Those interested in joining Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty can reach out using the information below.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded by Rudy Lira Kusuma, who has a proven track record of helping people buy and sell homes in the region. The company has thousands of buyers in its database who are ready and willing to see if a home matches their needs. The agency teaches cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED has been recognized as the 2022 America Fastest Growing Private Company

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED has been recognized as the 2022 America Fastest Growing Private Company
YHSGR introduces its corporate asset protection attorneys to help its real estate agents and VIP clients
‘YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY’ WELCOMES SOCIAL MEDIA SPECIALIST JASON CHEN AS CONTENT CREATOR
View All Stories From This Author