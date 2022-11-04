TRAFFIC ALERT - I 89 SB MM 71.2 BOLTON
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
WILLISTON BARRACKS
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 SB IN THE AREA OF MILE MARKER 71.2 is currently down to 1 lane due to a traffic accident.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Shelly Campbell
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173