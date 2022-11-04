Iowa DNR proposes changes to Groundwater Hazard Documentation

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is proposing updates to the Iowa Administrative Code to align groundwater hazard statements with current legislation.

New legislation, House File 2343, was signed into law in April 2022. The legislation removes the requirement to record a groundwater hazard statement if no relevant conditions are present and allows county recorders to submit statements to the DNR through a web browser provided by the county.

The DNR’s proposed changes include removing language that is now in conflict with the new Iowa Code, referencing a new statement form, and providing the procedure by which county recorders can submit statements to the DNR.

The proposed updated form, which can be found on the Iowa DNR’s website (www.iowadnr.gov/Portals/idnr/ uploads/forms/5420960% 20Proposed.pdf), makes it clear when a condition is present and provides instruction on when to submit the form and when to include statutory language.

The full Notice of Intended Action, including the proposed amendments to the rules, can be found on page 963 of the November 2, 2022, Iowa Administrative Bulletin, and is available digitally here: https://www.legis.iowa. gov/docs/aco/arc/6629C.pdf.

Public comment for the proposed amendments is open until November 22nd at 4:30 p.m.

Comments should be directed to:

Noah Poppelreiter

Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Wallace State Office Building

502 East Ninth Street

Des Moines, Iowa 50319

Email: GWHS@dnr.iowa.gov

The DNR will hold a digital public hearing on November 22, 2022, via Zoom. Persons who wish to attend the Zoom public hearing should contact Noah Poppelreiter at noah.poppelreiter@dnr.iowa.gov . A meeting registration link will be provided prior to the hearing. Persons who wish to make oral comments at the public hearing must submit a request to Noah Poppelreiter prior to the hearing to facilitate an orderly hearing.