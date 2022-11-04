RE: VT Route 105 and Woods Hill Rd, Sheldon

VT Route 105 at the intersection of Woods Hill Rd in Sheldon is now open to traffic. Thank you for your patience and please drive carefully.

From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Friday, November 4, 2022 3:42 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: VT Route 105 and Woods Hill Rd, Sheldon

