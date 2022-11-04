2022 Texas Book Festival EXCLUSIVE: Think Like a Molecule by Chuck Champlin

Former Disney executive takes inspiration from the dimensions of matter around us in seeking new ways of thinking about our human civilization

Our “molecules of thought” can inspire new possibilities.” — Author, Chuck Champlin

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chuck Champlin’s Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought is one of the literary works to be featured by Authors Press at the upcoming Texas Book Festival this November 5–6, 2022, together with some of the most renowned authors and their literary works.

In this book, Chuck Champlin encourages his readers to explore their own metacognition. Think Like A Molecule signifies the importance of being aware of the physical foundations that are in control of the works of the mind. Chuck Champlin states that the molecules in our body play a vital role in how a person’s imagination and thinking work.

Think Like A Molecule explains that an individual should take time to understand and admire their own thought process. It is about listening to your mind to properly lay hold of the ideas and responses, which can be of help for an individual to better understand the structure of their thoughts.

“Despite their complex structures, molecules most likely do not take time to ponder the ways they fit into the big scheme of things. They just are. But when zillions of molecules bond into organized, functional systems, we get everything, including you and me - and some seven billion others.”

— Excerpt from Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought by Chuck Champlin

