Board of Professional Conduct Announces 2023 Judicial Candidate Seminar Schedule

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced the schedule of judicial campaign conduct seminars for candidates seeking judicial office in 2023.

The Code of Judicial Conduct requires each candidate for judicial office, including incumbent judges, to attend a two-hour seminar on campaign practices, finance, and ethics. A judicial candidate must complete the required course within one year prior to or 60 days after the candidate is certified to appear on the ballot.

Each seminar includes presentations by the staff of the Board of Professional Conduct and a representative of the Ohio Secretary of State, and a question and answer segment. Judicial candidates are encouraged to bring their treasurers and other campaign staff to the seminars. The seminars are offered at no cost, pre-registration is not required for the in-person seminars, and judges and attorneys who complete the seminar receive two hours of general continuing legal education credit.

The seminars for 2023 judicial candidates will be conducted on the following dates and times:

January 25, 2023 , 3:45 – 5:45 p.m., Embassy Suites Dublin

, 3:45 – 5:45 p.m., Embassy Suites Dublin February 16, 2023 , 1:30-3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Fairborn

, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Fairborn March 2, 2023, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Doubletree Cleveland South, Independence

1:30-3:30 p.m., Doubletree Cleveland South, Independence June 22, 2023, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Zoom video replay

1:30-3:30 p.m., Zoom video replay August 10, 2023, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Zoom video replay

More information about the rules applicable to judicial candidates may be found at https://www.bpc.ohio.gov/judicial-candidates.