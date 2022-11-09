Submit Release
Mobility City’s “Big Red Wave” Scored BIG at Medtrade East in Atlanta

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, US, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc., the leading mobility equipment sales, rental, and repair franchisor, flooded the floor of the Atlanta Congress Center with its “Big Red Wave” of owners and staff at Medtrade East on October 24-26, 2022. With 58 decision-makers and buyers visiting manufacturers’ booths, the Mobility City presence did not go unnoticed, especially since all personnel were wearing bright red logoed shirts.

“We were pleased to host our Third Annual National Meeting the day prior to Medtrade East. Our 58 owners and buyers attended the National Meeting focused on strengthening strategic relationships within our franchise network and between our buyers and mobility equipment suppliers.” Said Diane Baratta, CEO. “In addition, we invited six industry leaders to our Meeting to share the latest innovations with our teams. Top management from Golden Technologies, Drive DeVilbiss, Pride Mobility, Medline, Nova, and Feather Mobility joined us and provided our network with their insights and plans on present and future initiatives targeting the mobility-impaired customers we serve.” Diane said.

Vinny Baratta, COO, and veteran of the mobility equipment industry for over 38 years said, “As I walked the exhibitor floor, I was happy to meet with old friends and rekindle relationships. Our regional buying teams were able to meet face-to-face with vendors and strengthen our ties with the top mobility equipment manufacturers. We were able to share ideas and I am excited to see product innovations that can better serve our physically disabled customers and their needs.”

“It was clear to all in attendance that the Mobility City Team was the largest buying group on the Medtrade East exhibitor floor,” said Ben Fretti, Senior Director of Operations. “I’ve been with Mobility City for over 4 years, and I think the “Big Red Wave” has taken its place in the industry. I am happy to have played a role in this achievement,” said Fretti.

About Mobility City
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 41 of the top MSAs in the US.
One hundred percent woman-owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental, and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift-out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters.
With over 38 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from mobile workshops on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.

Mobility City headquarters are located at 1400 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Social Media


