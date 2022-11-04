The 30th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival
The African Diaspora International Film Festival New York returns to NYC from November 25 - December 11, 2022
Of note this year is a free screening of 'Sidney' – sponsored by APPLE - about the life of Sidney Poitier; a spotlight on Afro-Brazilian Cinema; and films by independent African American filmmakers”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) will celebrate its 30th anniversary from Nov. 25 to Dec. 11 with 89 narratives and documentaries from 44 countries to be presented in seven different venues in Manhattan.
— ADIFF NYC
To celebrate its anniversary, ADIFF NYC 2022 has expanded its footprint in the city through partnerships with various institutions that will host FREE ADIFF COMMUNITY SCREENINGS. These include the Schomburg Center in Harlem, the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem and Baruch College.
ADIFF NYC will also present a retrospective of past Winners of The Public Award for the Best Film Directed by a Woman of Color including the landmark documentary and 2021 winner SHE HAD A DREAM by Raja Amari, a film that explores what it means to be a young Black woman in a North African society.
As always, ADIFF NYC 2022 brings you a mix of comedies, dramas, romances and thought provoking and entertaining documentaries from major film festivals including Berlinale, Sundance, Cannes, Toronto, FESPACO and Durban - as well as films by American and international independent filmmakers.
Of note this year is a free community screening of SIDNEY by Reginald Hudlin – sponsored by APPLE - about the life of Sidney Poitier; a spotlight on Afro-Brazilian Cinema; the Afro-European Actors Program and strong films by independent African American filmmakers including Opening Night film The Woodstock of House by Chicago filmmakers Senuwell Smith & Rodrick F. Wimberly and Closing Night Film A Brother’s Whisper by New York based award winning actor turned filmmaker Jacinto Taras Riddick.
Also not to be missed is a nice selection of new and classic South African films including Durban 2022 Closing Night film YOU ARE MY FAVOURITES PLACE by Jahmil X.T. Qubeka, the World premiere screening of A PLACE AT THE TABLE by Jerret Engle , the thriller BLIND EYE by Mengameli Nhlabathi, the LGBTQ drama VALLEY OF A THOUSAND HILLS by Bonie Sithebe and classic documentary MAMA AFRICA: MIRIAM MAKEBA by Mika Kaurismäki .
OTHER HIGHTLIGHTS INCLUDE THE PREMIERE SCREENINGS:
• DANCING THE TWIST IN BAMAKO by Robert Guédiguian set in 1962 Mali, when the youth of Bamako dance the twist and rock and roll music newly imported from the West and dream of political renewal.
• AS FAR AS I CAN WALK by Stefan Arsenijević (Serbia) a love story between Strahinja and his wife Ababuo, two refugees in Serbia who left Ghana with a dream of a better life in Europe
• ANEGELS ON DIAMOND STREET by Petr Lom (USA) about three women fighting for social justice in an African-American church in Philadelphia;
• LOIMATA, THE SWEETEST TEARS by Anna Marbrook (New Zealand), a poignant yet tender story of a family’s unconditional love for each other as they confront intergenerational trauma.
• EXECUTIVE ORDER by Lazaro Ramos. In a dystopian near future in Brazil, an authoritarian government orders all citizens of African descent to move to Africa - creating chaos, protests, and an underground resistance movement that inspires the nation.
For more information about the 30th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival, please e-mail pr@nyadiff.org. Festival web site: www.nyadiff.org, Facebook and twitter is @nyadiff, Instagram: ny_adiff
The African Diaspora International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization.
ADIFF 2022 FACT SHEET
WHAT: 30th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival
WHEN: November 25 to December 11, 2022
WHERE:
• COWIN CENTER, TEACHERS COLLEGE, CU - Entrance between 120th and 121th St. On Broadway
• MILBANK CHAPEL, TEACHERS COLLEGE, CU - 525 W 120th St.- 125 Zankel & 177GD/179GD
• CINEMA VILLAGE - 22 E 12th St (between 5th Ave. and University Place)
• SCHOMBURG CENTER - 515 Malcolm X Blvd at 135th
• BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF HARLEM - 521 W 145th St
• BARUCH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER- Engelman Recital Hall - 55 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010
• THALIA CINEMA - 2537 Broadway at 95th street
TICKETS: From $0 to $30 depending on screening/event.
10 SPECIAL EVENTS:
Opening, Galas, Closing, Special Presentations
MOMENTS OF REFLECTION
• PRESENTATION: Leveraging the Law to Finance, Make and Distribute Your Film
• PANEL DISCUSSION “Portraits of Women Leaders of African Descent”
• Meet DeShuna Elisa Spencer, Founder & CEO of KweliTV
• PANEL DISCUSSION “Black Actors in European Cinema”
• MASTER CLASS with Byron Hurt, Director Hazing
• PANEL DISCUSSION “Afro-Brazilian Cinema”
10 PROGRAMS:
School Program; Afro-European Actors Program; Spotlight on Afro-Brazilian Cinema; Cuba And The World Program; Great Men Of The Caribbean Program; Gnawa Music Program; Spotlight On Jamaica Program; Free Community Screenings; Public Award For The Best Film Directed By A Woman of Color 2022 Entries; Public Award For The Best Film Directed By A Woman Of Color Past Award Winners Retrospective.
7 FREE COMMUNITY SCREENINGS:
• Sidney – Cinema Village
• The Cave of Adullam – Schomburg Center
• She Had a Dream – Schomburg Center
• The Daphne Project – Schomburg Center
• Women Leaders in the Civil Rights Movement Program: Fanny Lou Hamer & Ella Baker – Schomburg Center
• Badddd Sonia Sanchez - Baruch Performing Arts Center
• Afro-Latino Music Program with Sons of Benkos & Susana Baca, Memoria Viva - Boys & Girls Club of Harlem
89 FILMS IN 44 COUNTRIES:
Algeria, Bangladesh, Barbados, Benin, Brazil, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Guadeloupe, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Martinique, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, Senegal, Serbia, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Trinidad & Tobago, Tunisia, UK, Uruguay, USA, Zambia.
38 PREMIERES
35 SPECIAL GUESTS
17 DAYS
http://www.NYADIFF.org
African Diaspora International Film Festival
Established in 1993, the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is a Harlem based minority-led not-for profit international film festival that presents, interprets and educates about films that explore the human experience of people of color all over the world in order to inspire imaginations, disrupt stereotypes and help transform attitudes that perpetuate injustice.
The mission of The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is to expand the traditional views and perceptions of what
Diarah N'Daw-Spech
ArtMattan Films
+1 212-864-1760
email us here