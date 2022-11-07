The AdForum Worldwide Summit meets in Amsterdam to explore creative and digital marketing opportunities
The second summit edition of 2022 opens on Monday 7th November
With a selection of global networks, digital and cultural specialist agencies, Adforum explores how the industry is re-engineering itself around its core value.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 7, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- The range of touch points for brands to resonate with consumers continues to explode with the evolving digital marketing landscape. Whether designing custom spaces in the metaverse, connecting with GenZ on Tik Tok or crafting amazing videos for a global audience, one thing is critical: Creativity is still the key currency of our industry.
The AdForum Worldwide Summit gathers agency leaders to meet with search and management consultants. Taking place twice a year (North America and Europe) the summit brings together these senior influencers from the agency and intermediary sides to discuss forecasts, global advertising industry trends, brand and agency strategy. It is a unique setting to share ideas, challenges and opportunities.
Over 30 global search consultants* from 9 countries are attending the event to meet with CEOs from:
• Deloitte Digital (with ACNE London)
• 180 Amsterdam
• Stagwell’s Constellation
• Candid (with Creature)
• iO
• Forsman & Bodenfors
• Rankin Creative
• DEPT
• A select group of rising stars: The Family, Springbok, N=5, Been There Done That, Gravity Global, Code d’Azur, Die Crew)
The consultant delegates are AAR, Brand & Business Architects, Cherrypicker, Tina Fegent Ltd, Hamilton Associates International, Oystercatchers, Pitchville, VT Scan, PitchPoint, Booster Consulting, Creativebrief UK, Francis Drake, DNCC, From Good to Great, Independent Agency Selection, Scopen, Ingenuity.
About AdForum
AdForum is a leading, global resource for marketers to find their next creative partner.
AdForum.com is a central location for the global marketing industry to explore creativity, capability, key industry people and marketing trends. Our online resources - agency search, consultant search, insights and the Creative Library – serve over 3m users annually from all marketing sectors around the world. Our events – the Summit – focus on delivering business opportunities to agencies, brands and consultants.
AdForum is part of the Maydream family of brands, founded in Paris in 1999 and incorporated in the US: Adforum.com, AdForum Summit, the Epica Awards, the Creative Library.
