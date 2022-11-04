2022 Texas Book Festival EXCLUSIVE: Four Legged Heroes (Mama Magina Books) by Mary Virginia McCormick Pittman

A Story of Loyalty, Courage, and Companionship Will Be Featured at the 2022 Texas Book Festival

This book is a wonderful read not only for children but for adults also. It tells us there are people who will help others no matter what the odds are.” — Don Basile, Amazon Customer Review

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning book and poetry author, Mary Virginia McCormick Pittman, has brought Four Legged Heroes: The Mama Magina Books, the first of a series, as one of Authors Press’ featured books at the upcoming Texas Book Festival this November 5–6, 2022.

The Mama Magina Books are a true trio of adventurous, fabulous, and inspirational stories about courage, grit, determination, and fortitude. The book includes vocabulary and character-building exercises.

The story of one of the most famous rescues in American history, the 1925 Iditarod Race of Mercy, is told in a unique and "witnessed" way. The book also encompasses the author’s own personal experience of Arctic mushing and one of her many scientific expeditions. "The Plight of the Polar Bear" will undoubtedly change the way readers look at the wolf DNA imbued in the husky canines. The outstanding illustrations done by Carol Howell are created from actual photo images taken by the author.

This book is intended "for ages 4 to 104 years" and sways the emotional, educational, and inspirational aspects of the reader, bringing animal lovers close to tears as it invokes children and families to "be your own heroes" by adopting the noble character traits of the wolf that bring one’s own success and self-fulfillment in human life.

The third story is a personal account of a fun and educational family “mushing huskies” game, designed for children and families alike to play, summer or winter, rain or shine.

To find out more about Pittman’s Four Legged Heroes, secure a copy through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

Four Legged Heroes (Mama Magina Books)

Written by Mary Virginia McCormick Pittman

