Turn Your Lights Green for Veterans

Raleigh, N.C. – The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NCDMVA) is taking part in a statewide initiative during Military and Veterans Appreciation Week (November 6-11, 2022) urging everyone to turn their exterior and visible interior lights green in honor of our servicemen and women. The department will light the headquarters located in the historic Seaboard Coast Line Railroad Building, 413 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, beginning November 4th.

NCDMVA is asking homeowners, businesses, and governments to participate in Operation Green Light to honor and show support for veterans inclusive of all military branches. This initiative will also raise awareness about the challenges faced by many of these men and women who have selflessly served our state and nation.

Operation Green Light encourages everyone to light up their homes and public spaces with green light bulbs in support of North Carolina’s veterans during November 7th – November 13th. Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11th.

“Our veterans deserve honor and recognition every day. Operation Green Light gives everyone an opportunity to show veterans that they are not forgotten, and we are grateful for their sacrifices,” said Lt. General (Ret.) Walter E. Gaskin, Secretary of NCDMVA. “It may seem like a small gesture, but it makes a powerful impression when we all join our lights together.”

Social Media: #NCgreen4Vets @ncdmva @nc.dmva

WHO: North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

WHEN: Beginning Friday, November 4, 2022

(*DMVA will light the headquarters in Raleigh)

Private homes and public spaces: Saturday, Nov 5th – Sunday, Nov 13th, 2022

WHERE: The entire state of North Carolina

MEDIA: Contact NCDMVA Press, press@milvets.nc.gov

984-292-3255 or 984-480-6256

###