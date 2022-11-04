Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,402 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests woman for voting in multiple states

For Immediate Release              
November 4, 2022
 
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. – Inspectors with FDLE’s Election Crime Unit today arrested Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, on two counts of casting more than one ballot in an election. Both are third-degree felonies. The Florida Secretary of State’s Office of Election Crimes and Security assisted with the investigation. 
 
Leslie, a physician assistant, voted in both the 2020 federal and state primary elections in Florida and Alaska. Leslie’s Alaska votes were submitted by absentee ballot, and her Florida votes were submitted early and in person in Palm Beach County.
 
Leslie told investigators that her work as a physician assistant required extensive travel between multiple states. Leslie works with a senior care facility in Loxahatchee. 
 
The investigation revealed a pattern of double voting as Leslie also voted in both states in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
 
Information on Leslie’s multi-state voting originated from the Secretary of State’s Office of Election Crimes and Security and was forwarded to FDLE’s Election Crime Unit for further investigation.
 
Leslie was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 
 

You just read:

FDLE arrests woman for voting in multiple states

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.