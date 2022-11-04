FDLE arrests woman for voting in multiple states

For Immediate Release

November 4, 2022



LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. – Inspectors with FDLE’s Election Crime Unit today arrested Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, on two counts of casting more than one ballot in an election. Both are third-degree felonies. The Florida Secretary of State’s Office of Election Crimes and Security assisted with the investigation.



Leslie, a physician assistant, voted in both the 2020 federal and state primary elections in Florida and Alaska. Leslie’s Alaska votes were submitted by absentee ballot, and her Florida votes were submitted early and in person in Palm Beach County.



Leslie told investigators that her work as a physician assistant required extensive travel between multiple states. Leslie works with a senior care facility in Loxahatchee.



The investigation revealed a pattern of double voting as Leslie also voted in both states in 2014, 2016 and 2018.



Information on Leslie’s multi-state voting originated from the Secretary of State’s Office of Election Crimes and Security and was forwarded to FDLE’s Election Crime Unit for further investigation.



Leslie was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.



