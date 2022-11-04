Henry, a Carlisle Company, Recognized as The Home Depot's Building Materials Vendor of the Year

Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL was pleased that its Henry Company business, part of the Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT) segment, was recognized as The Home Depot's Building Materials Vendor of the Year for 2022, the first time Henry has received this prestigious award in almost 20 years as a supplier. This award recognizes outstanding performance and product innovation and is awarded at The Home Depot's Annual Supplier Partnership Meetings.

Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "On behalf of the whole team at Carlisle, we are very proud of Henry's achievement. This award represents a total team effort to bring unrivaled value to Home Depot DIY and Pro customers alike. The Henry team has quickly adopted Carlisle's culture of continuous improvement to reach new heights in its partnership with The Home Depot by focusing on delivering innovative and energy-efficient products and solutions for our customers. Congratulations to the team!"

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative Building Envelope products and energy-efficient solutions for customers creating sustainable buildings of the future. Through its building products businesses (CCM and CWT) and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Over the life of a building, Carlisle's products help drive lower greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy savings for building owners and operators, and increase a building's resiliency to the elements. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle also is a leading provider of products to the Aerospace, Medical Technologies and General Industrial markets through its Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Fluid Technologies (CFT) business segments.

