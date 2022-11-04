Natural Resource Commission to meet Nov. 10 in Des Moines

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., Nov. 10, in the Wallace State Office Building, second floor conference room, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Nov. 10 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Contract with Country Landscapes, Inc *Amendment-2 with Ethan Koehn Construction *Contract Amendment 3, Agriland, Inc *Contract Amendment 3, Agri-Valley Farm Management, LLC *Contract Amendment 4, Mid States Farm Management Co., LLC dba Growthland *Dewey’s Pasture WMA, Smith Slough Culvert Replacement - Clay County *Lake Darling State Park, Lodge HVAC Replacement – Washington County

Approve Minutes of Oct. 13 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

*Contract with Country Landscapes, Inc

Amendment-3 with Leffler Dirtworks, LLC

Contract with Iowa State University (MSIM)

Contract with Visual Labs, Inc. (spend authorization)

Chapter 15, “General License Regulations” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 30 - Waters Cost-Share and Grant Programs, Water Recreation Access Cost-Share (WRAC) Grant FY 2023

Chapter 30 - Waters Cost-Share and Grant Programs, Low-Head Dam Public Hazard Grant Recommendations

Contract with LT Leon Associates, Inc.

Contract with MAD Scientist Associates, LLC

*Amendment-2 with Ethan Koehn Construction

Public Land Management Projects *Contract Amendment 3, Agriland, Inc *Contract Amendment 3, Agri-Valley Farm Management, LLC *Contract Amendment 4, Mid States Farm Management Co., LLC dba Growthland

Construction – Small Projects

Construction – Large Projects Storm Lake Marina – Dock Installation and Site Repairs – Buena Vista County *Dewey’s Pasture WMA, Smith Slough Culvert Replacement - Clay County Dewey’s Pasture WMA, Smith Slough Road Maintenance – Clay County Bellevue State Park, Dyas Unit Pavement Maintenance – Jackson County *Lake Darling State Park, Lodge HVAC Replacement – Washington County Rock Creek State Park – Jasper County

General Discussion NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case



Next meeting, Dec. 8, in Polk County

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc