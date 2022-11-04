Natural Resource Commission to meet Nov. 10 in Des Moines
Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., Nov. 10, in the Wallace State Office Building, second floor conference room, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.
The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco-
Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.
Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.
The following is the agenda for the Nov. 10 meeting.
- Approval of Agenda
- Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item)
- *Contract with Country Landscapes, Inc
- *Amendment-2 with Ethan Koehn Construction
- *Contract Amendment 3, Agriland, Inc
- *Contract Amendment 3, Agri-Valley Farm Management, LLC
- *Contract Amendment 4, Mid States Farm Management Co., LLC dba Growthland
- *Dewey’s Pasture WMA, Smith Slough Culvert Replacement - Clay County
- *Lake Darling State Park, Lodge HVAC Replacement – Washington County
- Approve Minutes of Oct. 13 Meeting
- Director’s Remarks
- Division Administrator’s Remarks
- Donations
- Amendment-3 with Leffler Dirtworks, LLC
- Contract with Iowa State University (MSIM)
- Contract with Visual Labs, Inc. (spend authorization)
- Chapter 15, “General License Regulations” – Notice of Intended Action
- Chapter 30 - Waters Cost-Share and Grant Programs, Water Recreation Access Cost-Share (WRAC) Grant FY 2023
- Chapter 30 - Waters Cost-Share and Grant Programs, Low-Head Dam Public Hazard Grant Recommendations
- Contract with LT Leon Associates, Inc.
- Contract with MAD Scientist Associates, LLC
- Public Land Management Projects
- Construction – Small Projects
- Construction – Large Projects
- Storm Lake Marina – Dock Installation and Site Repairs – Buena Vista County
- Dewey’s Pasture WMA, Smith Slough Road Maintenance – Clay County
- Bellevue State Park, Dyas Unit Pavement Maintenance – Jackson County
- Rock Creek State Park – Jasper County
- General Discussion
- NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case
Next meeting, Dec. 8, in Polk County
For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc