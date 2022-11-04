Rutland Barracks / Conditions of Release Violation / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4006177

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: November 4, 2022, at approximately 0923 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moulton Ave, Clarendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Tabetha Drew

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 4, 2022, at approximately 0923 hours, Troopers were assigned a suspicious complaint on Moulton Ave, in the Town of Clarendon.

Through investigation it was determined Tabetha Drew violated court ordered conditions of release which prohibited her from having contact with another person. Drew was also in violation of a final relief from abuse order.

Drew was later located and issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on December 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/2022, at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.