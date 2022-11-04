Rutland Barracks / Conditions of Release Violation / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4006177
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: November 4, 2022, at approximately 0923 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Moulton Ave, Clarendon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Tabetha Drew
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 4, 2022, at approximately 0923 hours, Troopers were assigned a suspicious complaint on Moulton Ave, in the Town of Clarendon.
Through investigation it was determined Tabetha Drew violated court ordered conditions of release which prohibited her from having contact with another person. Drew was also in violation of a final relief from abuse order.
Drew was later located and issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on December 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/2022, at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.