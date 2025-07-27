Fw: Interstate Closure

Update to road closure. The right (travel) lane on Interstate 91 has been opened at this time.





Traffic alert -Interstate 91 northbound at mile marker 30.6

Interstate 91 is currently closed down, both lanes, at mm 30.6 north bound , due to a vehicle fire.





This incident is expected to last until fire is put out. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.











