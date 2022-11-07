Healing Power of Horses Harnessed to Help Veterans
EINPresswire.com/ -- Horses Healing Hearts is a free clinic for U.S. Military Veterans, active duty military and their families on Saturday, Nov. 12th, 9:00am – 6:00pm at Weston Valley Ranch (4898 Jackson Creek Rd.) Sedalia, CO. For more information or to register, visit https://modernhorsemanship.org/clinics-workshops/ or email info@modernhorsemanship.org. Register NOW to reserve a free seat to ride.
This horsemanship clinic is designed for veterans of the United States military to encourage awareness of equine assisted therapeutic healing. Service men and women selflessly serve to protect the freedom of this country and sometimes that sacrifice takes a toll.
Working around and with horses is a practical coping skill that has been proven to prevent suicide, hospitalizations, and other life hardships. Horses are known to meet people where they are regardless of previous experiences, sexual orientation, mental health, physical abilities, and future goals.
Participants will have the opportunity to touch and brush the horses, learning basic safety skills to start the day. They will feel the energy exchange immediately and quickly understand the fundamental communication link between horse and human. The clinic will progress to working with horses in the round pen on the ground and then on their backs as participant confidence allows.
The Space Force Association Colorado Springs Chapter is working with Horse Healing Hearts to promote and encourage veterans to take advantage of this opportunity.
About Modern Horsemanship:
Modern Horsemanship is a multifaceted program that teaches humans to connect with horses in a way that is holistic, healing, and honoring the past, present, and future. Horses are mirrors to our innermost beings. Modern Horsemanship enables participants to experience the way horses meet people where they are, reflecting what is hidden even from themselves. To learn more visit https://www.modernhorsemanship.org.
About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA and local chapters, please visit https://ussa.org.
Rhonda Sheya
