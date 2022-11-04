Submit Release
11-04-2022 POWERBALL CLIMBS TO WORLD RECORD $1.6 BILLION FOR SATURDAY

WEST VIRGINIA LOTTERY
NOVEMBER 4, 2022

POWERBALL CLIMBS TO WORLD RECORD $1.6 BILLION FOR SATURDAY

Charleston, W.Va.- The anticipation continues for America as the Powerball jackpot has now reached world-record status of $1.6 billion, a cash value of $782.4 million.

“The Powerball jackpot has grown to a world record $1.6 billion, and excitement throughout the country is at a fever pitch,” West Virginia Lottery Assistant Director Randy Burnside said. “I want to encourage all of our West Virginia players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Saturday’s jackpot is a record for both Powerball and the largest national lottery jackpot, and marks the 40th drawing in the current run. The Powerball jackpot was last hit on August 3 in Pennsylvania. The longest jackpot run in Powerball history is 41 drawings.

West Virginia last had a Powerball jackpot winner in June of 2020, an anonymous prizewinner that claimed $136.4 million.

Over 183 million Powerball tickets were sold for Wednesday’s drawing with more than $74.9 million awarded in lower-tier cash prizes.

Tickets for Saturday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Saturday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.

11-04-2022 POWERBALL CLIMBS TO WORLD RECORD $1.6 BILLION FOR SATURDAY

