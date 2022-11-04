New Play To Earn Concept Brings Virtual Reality To Actual Realty With Zeus' Chariots

Zeus Poseidon Aphrodite for Zeus' Chariots

Zeus' Chariots is bridging the gap between online gaming and real world benefits. This unique angle and the driving force behind it are poised for new heights.

UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A first-of-its-kind dual reality Web3 ‘lightning bolt’ platform has finally come to life in the gaming arena that uniquely combines the best of all worlds between VR and the ever-expanding Metaverse with the most original and tangible version of AR there is; ‘Actual Reality!’ Zeus’ Chariots has set the bar to a whole new level in the way online gaming can directly impact and even enhance millions of peoples’ lives. Their focus is on Fun, Healing and Financial Rewards.Through a growing selection of exciting, fast-paced, action-packed, play-to-earn games, such as 5-minute races and puzzles, players from all over the world can play, interact and participate to win a myriad of prizes and rewards, such as redeemable points, crypto tokens, and even physical products and services from affiliated projects.Through their widespread global ecosystem of mind-soothing satisfying entertainment, the Zeus brand brings together a plethora of cross-integrating dimensions that can literally change the world.Nothing is more necessary to our lives than good health. In a world with a lot of misery and suffering, escaping to an alternate reality of gameplay can be very therapeutic to the mind and soul. But when gameplay meets physical medical sessions at Zeus’ Healing Centers, biotech companies developing new medicines through the Blockchain with NFTs backed by scientific patents , and humanitarian charitable efforts to protect all of humanity through wind and solar powered vertical hydroponic farming and hydrogen gas production, the concept and landscape of “reality” has just evolved to an entirely new tier in the history of mankind.Zeus’ Healing Centers offer its gamers affordable, and even free, access to healing sessions with state-of-the-art technology that stimulates the body to heal itself. Their new forcefield-like water called ‘Zeus Boost’ was scientifically formulated to protect our bodies from elements in the environment that make us sick. And for those who don’t intend to use these sessions, there is a marketplace where they can sell them at the push of a button.Never before has there been a heroic movement to this magnitude in the gaming industry, that pioneers health and wealth in this way. Through recreational enjoyment and pleasure, Zeus’ Chariots effectively brings peace of mind to its users as they know the time they are spending on themselves actually helps humanity with the implementation of technologies that will provide food, fuel, water and money to communities in need all over the world.

Zeus' chariots Founder Cards