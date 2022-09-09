Limited Edition Zeus’ Chariots NFT - Exclusive Opportunity Earns 5% of All Gaming Revenue
Limited Supply Available, Only 50 NFT's RemainGRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Zeus’ Chariots, the next generation play to earn / pay to earn blockchain game! Racers are thrust behind the reigns of a powerful 2 horse chariot as they race for riches and glory!
An opportunity to join the ranks of Founder is now available with an exclusive, limited-edition NFT. Only 50 coveted spots remain,
extending a generous opportunity to earn 5% of all gaming revenue for the life of the game. Additional benefits include game voting rights, a character NFT upon minting, and first access to new features and releases!
Zeus’ Chariots is a game where opponents race for points, crypto, travel, and more, as they enter a Hippodrome under the persona of Zeus, Poseidon, and other infamous Greek Gods! Players enjoy a fast-paced, action-packed adventure of glory and mayhem, as they compete for championship against other
Charioteers.
Powered by Blockchain technology, players also have the opportunity to sell, trade, and lease their exclusive cards. Zeus' Chariots ensures maximized rewards, combining gaming elements to win prizes, coins, exclusive offerings, and coveted advancement opportunities within the game.
Timeline:
With the first two phases of game testing complete, Zeus’s Chariots enters the third and final phase of testing prior to its official launch. In celebration, the release of 50 exclusive limited-edition Founder’s NFT, the Zeus’s Chariot Racing Hippodrome Founder's Card, are now available!
Team:
Zeus’ Chariots is originated by Tim Bentley, developed by Ex-on Ventures, with custom artwork by Mike Stephens. Zeus’ Chariots is an action-packed adventure sure to delight the senses and enhance the future of gaming forever.
What is a Founder's NFT?
A Founder’s NFT is an exclusive opportunity to own part of the game, indefinitely. Holders of this card receive 5% of all tokens wagered and earned. This opportunity also extends exclusive game voting rights, a character NFT upon minting, and first access to new features and releases!
Charity:
Zeus’ Chariots gives back! With charity at the core of the foundation, Zeus’ Chariots aspires to bring food, fuel, water, and money to communities all over the world. Zeus’ Chariots will provide communities with hydrogen gas units that mine crypto currency while generating fuel and providing clean drinking water. Together we achieve our dreams!
For Additional Information: http://www.joinzeus.io/index.html
To Watch Overview Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYwkNNiuQoU
To Get Your Exclusive NFT: https://opensea.io/collection/zeuseschariotsfounders
Zeus' Chariots
email us here
Marketing Team
Visit us on social media:
Other