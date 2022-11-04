Woodlawn Conservancy B2CC Interns Clean Up West Farms Soldier Cemetery, Bronx, NY

Woodlawn Conservancy Bridge to Crafts Careers Interns Clean Up West Farms Soldier Cemetery for Veterans Day

Interns from the Woodlawn Conservancy's Bridge To Crafts Careers Program Clean Up & Flag Graves At West Farms Soldiers Cemetery

We are truly in awe of the work being done at Woodlawn Cemetery by the Landscape Restoration Interns of this amazing program.” — James Hendon, Commissioner, NYC Department of Veterans' Services

BRONX, NY, US, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event Date: Monday, November 7, 2022 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Interns from the Woodlawn Conservancy’s Bridge To Crafts Careers Program have begun a Landscape and Masonry Clean Up Project at the West Farms Cemetery located on the corner of 180th St and Bryant Avenue in the Bronx. The West Farms Soldier Cemetery contains the graves of 40 Veterans from the War of 1812, the Civil War, the Spanish American War, and World War I.

On Tuesday, November 1st, a group of Landscape Restoration Interns spent the day at the Cemetery removing debris, trimming shrubs, raking, pruning, leaf blowing and string trimming to remove 50 bags of debris from the site. The work will continue on Friday, November 4th and Monday, November 7th, from 10:00AM – 12:00 PM and the Interns will also place flags on the graves of the Veterans interred there. The Masonry Apprentices from Woodlawn Cemetery will also be on-site to clean and repair some of the headstones.

Woodlawn’s Bridge To Crafts Careers program is a 10-week Internship where young people (ages 18-24) learn masonry preservation and landscape restoration with the goal of obtaining entry-level jobs in these fields. The Fall Cohort of Landscape Interns have also participated in outside service projects at Governors Island, Van Cortlandt Park, and West Farms Cemetery to gain experience working in the community.

“We are so pleased that our Interns have shared their skills with the Community. They’re work is truly making a difference in our Bronx community,” said Meg Ventrudo, Executive Director of the Woodlawn Conservancy.

NYC Department of Veterans’ Services, Commissioner James Hendon, commented, “We are truly in awe of the work being done at Woodlawn Cemetery by the Landscape Restoration Interns of this amazing program. As we look ahead to Veterans Day, this cleanup and placing of flags on the graves of our Veteran servicemembers honors those who served before us.”

About the Woodlawn Conservancy

The Woodlawn Conservancy provides educational programs for students and the public, engaging a strong volunteer corps and working to present the extraordinary collection of monuments and plantings found on the 400-acre site of The Woodlawn Cemetery. This mission is accomplished through the support of individuals and organizations who desire to preserve Woodlawn’s beauty and history for the enjoyment of future generations. The Woodlawn Conservancy is enhancing its community and investing in the future by preserving the past. For more information, visit www.Woodlawn.org

About The Woodlawn Cemetery

Established in 1863 and spanning 400 acres, The Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, New York, is one of the nation’s most distinguished historic cemeteries. Non-sectarian since its inception, Woodlawn was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2011 for its singular importance in the history of the nation and New York City. Woodlawn is also an active cemetery with ongoing burials and funeral services, and more than 310,000 individuals are memorialized on its grounds. Woodlawn is one of the nation's finest examples of a 19th-century garden cemetery. Its monuments represent some of the best memorial art and architecture in the nation, including nearly 1,300 private mausoleums designed by some of the most prominent architects of the 20th century. With a wide variety of burial, cremation and pre-planning options, families look to Woodlawn to provide answer to questions regarding final arrangements. The Woodlawn Cemetery is open to the public free of charge 365 days a year, from 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Woodlawn is the last stop on the #4 train. The Cemetery is also accessible from the Metro North Railroad Harlem Line (Woodlawn Station). For those traveling by car, Woodlawn can be reached from the E. 233rd St. exit off the Major Deegan (#13) and the Bronx River Parkway (#10). For more information, please visit www.Woodlawn.org

Media Contact: Barbara Selesky, bselesky@woodlawn.org, 718.408.5652, www.woodlawn.org