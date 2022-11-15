The Altus Equity Team Grows With Addition of Ian Tavelli - Director of Lending

About

Altus Equity is a private real estate investment firm that is focused on capital preservation, tax efficiency and wealth creation for its private investor community. We specialize in helping entrepreneurial-minded investors and private equity institutions, because that's who we are. We've built our team with "Best In Class" individuals with entrepreneurial and business backgrounds. Our strengths include our team, our creative deal structuring, and our ability to identify institutional-quality real estate opportunities with strong, risk-adjusted return profiles. Our investment opportunities are private and exclusively offered to our investor community who share our same values and entrepreneurial mindset. Our Core Values are B.G.R.I.T which stand for Balance, Growth, Respect, Integrity and Team. We practice these core values daily, both inside and outside of our business. This has helped us achieve deep relationships with our investors, service providers, partners and fellow team members.

