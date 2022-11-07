UMT Offers PMI Student Membership to All Students Who Enroll in Its Project Management Programs

UMT Graduates Dr. Frame with UMT Graduate and Family UMT project management programs are accredited by PMI GAC

PMI student membership is a great way for an aspiring PM professional to plug into the real world of PM practice by getting actively involved in PMI.” — Dr. J. Davidson Frame, UMT Academic Dean

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Management and Technology (UMT) began in the Fall 2022 semester to pay the PMI student membership fee for UMT students who enroll in UMT's project management programs.

The Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's premier leader in the theory and practice of project management. It is the 900-pound gorilla in the PM arena, with close to 700,000 members worldwide and 300 chapters. PMI student membership can benefit UMT students in many ways:

• It is a step toward becoming a PM insider and to get in touch with the real world of global project management practice.

• It provides students with access to hundreds of PM documents and tools, including a free download of the famous world standard, the PMBOK Guide, and access to a full range of guides on PM best practice.

• It provides access to some 1,400 PM webinars.

• By affiliating with their local PMI chapter, student members will encounter strong networking opportunities through face-to-face interaction with fellow project professionals at chapter meetings, seminars, and symposia.

• It offers ample opportunities to serve as a volunteer who helps run the local chapter, or who works on global PMI teams to support PMI in its efforts to promote project management.

UMT recognizes that in educating managers to advance their careers, it is as important to help them strengthen their professional outlook as it is to learn how to employ the managerial tools and techniques they study in the classroom. They need to actively engage themselves with the broad community of players in their field. UMT's coverage of PMI student membership fees opens the door to increasing their access to fellow PM professionals both in their local communities and throughout the world.

"PMI student membership is a great way for an aspiring PM professional to plug into the real world of PM practice, by getting actively involved in PMI," says UMT Academic Dean, Dr. J. Davidson Frame. "The networking opportunities PMI offers provide student members with access to the full range of people and institutional players that drive project management forward."

About UMT

The University of Management and Technology is an accredited university located in Arlington VA. Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Geographical boundaries do not limit UMT and its students who reside in 50 states, the District of Columbia, 4 US territories of the United States, and 78 countries worldwide. As of Oct 2022, UMT has provided various levels of education programs to 26,300 students. Of these, 15,540 have earned their degrees from UMT.

Make Reality Stories by Dr. J. Davidson Frame, PMI Board Director