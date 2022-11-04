Submit Release
Bridges on Center Square Road and Fowlers Hollow Road in Toboyne Township, Perry County, Open to Traffic

11/04/2022

Detours lifted

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that two bridges closed for rehabilitation work in Toboyne Township, Perry County, are now open to traffic.  


The bridges include the Center Square Road (Route 3001) bridge spanning Shermans Creek between Route 274 (Big Spring Road) and Jeffries Road (T-591), and the Fowlers Hollow Road (Route 3004) bridge spanning Shultz Creek between Lower Buck Ridge Road and Center Square Road.


Detours implemented in mid-June for this work have been lifted.


JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, is the prime contractor on this $1,541,001 project.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

