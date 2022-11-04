Submit Release
Sullivan County 2-Day Online Tax Foreclosure Auction November 16 & 17

Commercial property at 150 S Main St., Village of Liberty, Town of Liberty

Cabin with view of Mountain Lake at 544 Lake Shore Dr & 30 Eldridge St N, Bethel

Single family home at 272 Echo Rd, Town of Mamakating

275+ Tax Foreclosed Properties, Deed Sale Sullivan County, NY

This is Sullivan County's first auction since 2019.”
— Jennifer Gableman, Auctioneer
MONTICELLO, NY, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sullivan County Treasurer Nancy A. Buck has announced that Sullivan County will hold a two day Real Property Tax Foreclosure Auction Wednesday, November 16 and Thursday, November 17 at 9:30AM via ONLINE. Bidding will open to registered bidders on Monday, November 14th at 10AM.

All auction information, including the entire list of 275+ properties is available on the web site: www.NYSAuctions.com. This is the counties first auction since 2019.

People interested in buying real property at the auction are urged to watch an informative Bidder's Seminar on the company’s web site. The seminar is presented by company representatives and is particularly useful for those attending the County’s auction for the first time. There is a review of the auction’s “Terms and Conditions”, and useful tips are provided to assist bidders in becoming more informed buyers.

Bidders will be completing the required bidding documents online to be approved to participate in the auction. The electronic agreements and bidding documents are completed on a secure site. Successful bidders will be required to tender a deposit equal to 20% or $1,000.00 of the total contract price (the sum of the bid price plus the Buyer’s Premium) whichever is greater. These bidding details can be found at the auctioneer’s website, www.NYSAuctions.com.

Questions? Please email info@aarauctions.com or call Absolute Auctions & Realty weekdays from 9AM to 4PM at 845-635-3169.

Jennifer Gableman
Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc.
+1 845-635-3169
email us here

Bidders Seminar

