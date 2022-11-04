McBride & The Ride Rev Up with New Music
Beloved 90s Country Trio Releases “Marlboros & Avon” Lead off Single From Upcoming ProjectNASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The resurgence of throwback Country rages on with the reuniting of 90s favorite CMA and ACM nominees, McBride & The Ride. The original line up of Terry McBride, Ray Herndon, and Billy Thomas are releasing their first single in two decades with “Marlboros & Avon.” Available on all digital platforms today. (Listen to the new single here.)
The single drips with nostalgia for those that grew up in the 70s. Herndon opines, “Even if you didn’t grow up in the 70s, this song kinda makes you wish you had.” The writers, Mark Harris and Bill Vaughn, allowed McBride to add his own personal touches to the lyrics which resulted in a delicious walk down a small town Texas memory lane. “I love a song that you can connect with and relate to the first time you hear it,” he remembers from his first look at the lyrics. “It certainly sums up a big part of my life as a teenager in Central Texas in the 70s.”
“TV, music and drive-In screens set the stage for our life and dreams in a small town”
Vocalist and drummer Thomas also relates to the lyrics, “My mom sold Avon and had parties sometimes. My dad, a marine, never had a drink or smoked, but ironically we did own a Mercury!”
Produced by all three members, the song is the title track from the forthcoming EP and features driving electrics and a tight rhythm section that hasn’t missed a beat over the years. The arrangement stays true to the band’s sound, ensuring listeners will rock right along with them at the live show.
Fans will be delighted to hear the familiar, 3-part harmonies that defined McBride & The Ride’s success front and center on this hot track with an undeniably country sound all their own.
As classic as a Blue Mercury Marquis on a backroad.
Teaming up with Nashville booking agency Action Entertainment Collaborative, the band is heading out for select dates in OK, TX, FL, KY, MO, and MN this fall, with more shows being announced in 2023.
About McBride & The Ride
When they first began releasing music in 1989, McBride & The Ride released three acclaimed albums Burnin’ Up The Road, Sacred Ground, and Hurry Sundown, with hit singles like "Love on the Loose, Heart on the Run," “Sacred Ground,” "Going Out of My Mind," and many more. In the spring of 2021, they announced they were reuniting and going back in the studio to record new music. Though the band has been on and off over the past 30 years, its members have thrived through their individual careers. Ray Herndon has been Lyle Lovett’s lead guitarist since 1985 and has had songs cut by Kenny Chesney, Aaron Tippin, Lee Greenwood, Linda Davis and more, he continues to operate his family’s historic club, Handlebar J, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Terry McBride has had quite a fruitful career, writing major hits for Brooks & Dunn, Reba McEntire, Easton Corbin, Cody Johnson and more. He toured with Brooks & Dunn through most of their biggest years playing bass and writing songs. Billy Thomas moved to Nashville from Los Angeles in 1987 and immediately started working with Vince Gill along with many other country stars (Emmylou Harris, Patty Loveless, Steve Wariner & Earl Scruggs). He’s been Gill’s drummer on the road and in the studio ever since, adding background vocals to his many hits, as well as joining him as a member of The Time Jumpers, one of Nashville’s favorite bands. The trio’s upcoming EP, Marlboros & Avon, produced by all three members, is set to release in 2023, their first offering of original music in nearly 30 years. (www.mcbrideandtheride.com)
"Marlboros & Avon"