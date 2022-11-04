Dolce&Gabbana Got gooDGame

Legendary Fashion House Teams up with Esports Orgs to Chronicle the Inside Lives of Gamers in New Web Series

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eight-episode series follows four of the world’s premiere esports teams as they train and compete for international glory

Iconic Italian luxury fashion house Dolce&Gabbana, in partnership with Italy’s Mkers, a company dedicated to the world of competitive gaming, announced today the premiere of the exciting new web series gooDGame.

Premiering today and available to watch now across Dolce&Gabbana’s multiple digital channels, the series follows four teams of international competitive pro gamers. gooDGame chronicles the lives of players from global pro orgs Mkers (Rome), Mibr (Brazil), Scarz (Tokyo), and Las Vegas-based DarkZero, capturing the intense behind-the-scenes journeys of life as an esports pro inside a gaming house.

Created by a unique collaboration of Dolce&Gabbana and esports org Mkers, at the heart of this first-of-its-kind docuseries are intimate stories of friendship, competition and the commitment and passion it takes to become a champion. Each of the eight episodes will showcase the athletes’ ambitions, struggles, and triumphs as they train for major international competitions, all while experiencing the ups and downs of personal and professional growth, and the team camaraderie that goes far beyond the screen of a gaming setup.

“We’re so proud that Dolce&Gabbana has supported us in creating a twinning of esport teams,” said Maurizio Quintavalle, Marketing Manager of Mkers. “It was fascinating to come into contact with such different cultures and see that values of esports, on the other hand, are exactly the same”

To celebrate the launch of the series, Dolce&Gabbana is launching a special, limited edition gooDGame fashion capsule, which is revealed in the first episode and is a featured staple throughout the series. The collection, dedicated to gamers and inspired by fan-favorite retro galaxy video games, is now available exclusively on dolcegabbana.com.

To energize fan engagement around the series, Dolce&Gabbana tapped newly-launched media agency Good Day Media to facilitate watch parties for the premiere of each episode, featuring some of gaming’s biggest creators. Fans can tune in:

Episode 1: Earth with Nate Hill - 11/4 at 8 PM EST

Episode 2: Mercury with AntonyChen - 11/4 at 9 PM EST

Episode 3: Venus with Castro - 11/11 at 8 PM EST

Episode 4: Neptune with Zweback - 11/11 at 9 PM EST

Episode 5: Jupiter with Pengu and RyyFy - 11/18 at 8PM EST

Episode 6: Saturn with Leena Xu - 11/18 at 9 PM EST

Episode 7: Mars with Acie - 11/25 at 8PM EST

Episode 8: Uranus - Best of with Plushys at 9 PM EST

“Working with Dolce&Gabbana was a huge WOW moment!” said DarkZero content creator and two-time Rainbow Six Siege World Champion Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen. “It was hard to believe at first but flying to Rome to work directly with their brand and be a part of this docuseries with Mkers was a truly epic experience.”

The first two episodes premiere today, with each additional episode dropping each Friday, ending with the final two episodes on November 25th, and the gooDGame capsule is now available for purchase exclusively at dolcegabbana.com.

To watch gooDGame visit Dolce&Gabbana on their website and YouTube

About Dolce&Gabbana

Established in 1985, Dolce&Gabbana is an international leader in the fashion and luxury goods sector. The founders, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, have always been the creative and stylistic source of all the brand’s activities as well as the drivers behind the development strategies. The Group creates, produces and distributes high-end clothing, leather goods, footwear, accessories, jewelry and watches. The brand is present in the prêt-à-porter segment with Men’s, Women’s and Children’s Collections.

In 2021, Dolce&Gabbana launched Dolce&Gabbana Casa, a homeware line dedicated to furniture and furnishing complements.

The following year, the company announced the creation of Dolce&Gabbana Beauty with direct control of the manufacture, sales and distribution of its fragrance and make-up products.

Since 2012, the brand has developed the Alta Moda project which further expanded into Alta Sartoria, Alta Gioielleria and Alta Orologeria Collections. The Eyewear category is entrusted to Luxottica, a licensee partner.