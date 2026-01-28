NFL Race to the End Zone LIVE Powered by Verizon Comes to San Francisco During Super Bowl LX Week
With Nearly 100 Million Views; Season-Long Series Culminates in Live Tournament Bringing Together Creators and NFL Players to Crown Season 1 Champ
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Football League and Livewire today announced details for NFL Race to the End Zone LIVE powered by Verizon, livestreaming on NFL YouTube during Super Bowl LX week in San Francisco on Feb. 4, 2026, from 4-7 p.m. PT.
NFL Race to the End Zone LIVE powered by Verizon is an action-packed livestream tournament featuring multiple Fortnite game modes, including a custom Super Bowl LX Verizon-branded map. The 24-player invitational will feature some of today’s most influential gaming creators and NFL players going head-to-head in a showdown that fuses creator culture with NFL fandom. With a combined social reach of over 100 million, 19 creators bring their fandom that expands the reach into new audiences. NFL players Dion Dawkins (BUF), Kendrick Bourne (SF), Zay Flowers (BAL), Josh Metellus (MIN) and Hollywood Brown (KC) join the streamers in the arena for the competitive, content-fueled live action.
NFL Race to the End Zone LIVE powered by Verizon Competitors
EPISODE, CLUB CREATOR
1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers HannahxxRose
2 Indianapolis Colts Snip3down
3 Baltimore Ravens ChrisNxtDoor
4 Seattle Seahawks Vinnie Hacker
5 Philadelphia Eagles Joe Bartolozzi
6 Detroit Lions MMG
7 LA Chargers Alexandra Botez
8 San Francisco 49ers Rainbolt
9 Dallas Cowboys Symfuhny
10 Kansas City Chiefs LEGIQN
11 New England Patriots Sapnap
12 Minnesota Vikings Esfand
13 Buffalo Bills JeromeASF
14 Pittsburgh Steelers Devin Caherly
15 NY Giants CouRage
16 LA Rams Andrea Botez
17 NY Jets JoeWo
18 Houston Texans SypherPK
19 Washington Commanders AA9skillz
The winner will take home a custom medallion and chain designed by premier sports championship ring designer Jason of Beverly Hills and the title of NFL Race to the End Zone Season One Champion.
“NFL Race to the End Zone LIVE powered by Verizon is the culmination of an exciting inaugural season that bridges NFL and gaming culture through a mix of elite NFL players and influential creators,” said Ed Kiang, vice president of video games at the NFL. “Through this partnership, the NFL can broaden its engagement with Gen Z and Gen Alpha fans by showcasing the passion and personality of NFL players beyond the field.”
“What NFL Race to the End Zone has proven is that gaming isn’t an experimental channel anymore; it is a fully scaled, premium media environment. And when you pair elite creators with NFL stars, you generate attention that no traditional advertising campaign can match,” said Indy Khabra, co-founder of Livewire. “This tournament brings one of the most influential rosters ever assembled to compete live during Super Bowl week. Partnering with the NFL on this project has been a game-changer and a clear signal of the league’s long-term commitment to gaming as a core entertainment vertical. From stadiums to streams, this is where the next generation of fans lives.”
Fans can tune in to watch the NFL Race to the End Zone LIVE, powered by Verizon Super Bowl week livestream on NFL YouTube with shorts and highlights on TikTok and Instagram.
The success of NFL Race to the End Zone Season One is just the beginning. Fans can look forward to new off-season content coming this spring.
About NFL Race to the End Zone Season One
NFL R2EZ LIVE marks the culmination of the creator-led series of the same name that has united NFL players and Legends with some of the biggest names in video gaming throughout the 2025 season. To date, the program has delivered over 100 million views across NFL YouTube, participating talent channels, and NFL Race to the End Zone TikTok and Instagram. The 19 episodes have generated over 4 million hours of watch time across NFL YouTube.
About Livewire
Livewire is a global gaming marketing company building the next-gen attention platform. By combining adtech, gaming media exclusives, and brand strategy, Livewire is the single-entry point into gaming for brands. Livewire enables brands to reach gamers at scale through in-game ads, custom integrations, world builds, and more. Learn more at livewire.group
For Livewire
Sheldon Strategy and Consulting
team@sheldonstrategy.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.