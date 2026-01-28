NFL Race to the End Zone LIVE Powered by Verizon Comes to San Francisco During Super Bowl LX Week

NFL Race to the End Zone LIVE

With Nearly 100 Million Views; Season-Long Series Culminates in Live Tournament Bringing Together Creators and NFL Players to Crown Season 1 Champ

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Football League and Livewire today announced details for NFL Race to the End Zone LIVE powered by Verizon, livestreaming on NFL YouTube during Super Bowl LX week in San Francisco on Feb. 4, 2026, from 4-7 p.m. PT.

NFL Race to the End Zone LIVE powered by Verizon is an action-packed livestream tournament featuring multiple Fortnite game modes, including a custom Super Bowl LX Verizon-branded map. The 24-player invitational will feature some of today’s most influential gaming creators and NFL players going head-to-head in a showdown that fuses creator culture with NFL fandom. With a combined social reach of over 100 million, 19 creators bring their fandom that expands the reach into new audiences. NFL players Dion Dawkins (BUF), Kendrick Bourne (SF), Zay Flowers (BAL), Josh Metellus (MIN) and Hollywood Brown (KC) join the streamers in the arena for the competitive, content-fueled live action.

NFL Race to the End Zone LIVE powered by Verizon Competitors

EPISODE, CLUB CREATOR

1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers HannahxxRose

2 Indianapolis Colts Snip3down

3 Baltimore Ravens ChrisNxtDoor

4 Seattle Seahawks Vinnie Hacker

5 Philadelphia Eagles Joe Bartolozzi

6 Detroit Lions MMG

7 LA Chargers Alexandra Botez

8 San Francisco 49ers Rainbolt

9 Dallas Cowboys Symfuhny

10 Kansas City Chiefs LEGIQN

11 New England Patriots Sapnap

12 Minnesota Vikings Esfand

13 Buffalo Bills JeromeASF

14 Pittsburgh Steelers Devin Caherly

15 NY Giants CouRage

16 LA Rams Andrea Botez

17 NY Jets JoeWo

18 Houston Texans SypherPK

19 Washington Commanders AA9skillz

The winner will take home a custom medallion and chain designed by premier sports championship ring designer Jason of Beverly Hills and the title of NFL Race to the End Zone Season One Champion.

“NFL Race to the End Zone LIVE powered by Verizon is the culmination of an exciting inaugural season that bridges NFL and gaming culture through a mix of elite NFL players and influential creators,” said Ed Kiang, vice president of video games at the NFL. “Through this partnership, the NFL can broaden its engagement with Gen Z and Gen Alpha fans by showcasing the passion and personality of NFL players beyond the field.”

“What NFL Race to the End Zone has proven is that gaming isn’t an experimental channel anymore; it is a fully scaled, premium media environment. And when you pair elite creators with NFL stars, you generate attention that no traditional advertising campaign can match,” said Indy Khabra, co-founder of Livewire. “This tournament brings one of the most influential rosters ever assembled to compete live during Super Bowl week. Partnering with the NFL on this project has been a game-changer and a clear signal of the league’s long-term commitment to gaming as a core entertainment vertical. From stadiums to streams, this is where the next generation of fans lives.”

Fans can tune in to watch the NFL Race to the End Zone LIVE, powered by Verizon Super Bowl week livestream on NFL YouTube with shorts and highlights on TikTok and Instagram.

The success of NFL Race to the End Zone Season One is just the beginning. Fans can look forward to new off-season content coming this spring.

About NFL Race to the End Zone Season One

NFL R2EZ LIVE marks the culmination of the creator-led series of the same name that has united NFL players and Legends with some of the biggest names in video gaming throughout the 2025 season. To date, the program has delivered over 100 million views across NFL YouTube, participating talent channels, and NFL Race to the End Zone TikTok and Instagram. The 19 episodes have generated over 4 million hours of watch time across NFL YouTube.

About Livewire

Livewire is a global gaming marketing company building the next-gen attention platform. By combining adtech, gaming media exclusives, and brand strategy, Livewire is the single-entry point into gaming for brands. Livewire enables brands to reach gamers at scale through in-game ads, custom integrations, world builds, and more. Learn more at livewire.group

