Two-Time Award-Winning Author JJ DiGeronimo Launches Book for Women Seeking More from Their Work and Life
Seeking: 74 Key Findings to Raise Your Energy, Sidestep Your Self-Doubts, and Align with Your Life’s Work
When we work to brighten our lights, we illuminate the path for many.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two-time award-winning author and founder of Tech Savvy Women, JJ DiGeronimo, shares her latest insights for women, taking readers on an inspiring journey of self-discovery in her new book, Seeking: 74 Key Findings to Raise Your Energy, Sidestep Your Self-Doubts, and Align with Your Life's Work.
In Seeking, DiGeronimo shares the lessons that have guided her toward more alignment at work and in life. For the first time, DiGeronimo, a highly regarded speaker for women in business and featured in Real Leader’s Top 40 Women Keynote Speakers, reveals the spiritual side of her work and journey.
Many women, including DiGeronimo, have been conditioned to look outward to determine self-worth, with grades, titles, and salaries creating a chase for external validation. This outward striving with demanding schedules at work, as well as the commitments at home, often infused with self-doubt and negative self-talk, leads many women to ask, "Am I enough?", "What am I doing?", or "Is this it?"
In Seeking, DiGeronimo shares distilled and easy-to-implement mindfulness techniques that worked wonders for her as well as activities that boost her light and energy. Alongside these effective tools, she reveals the personal experiences that transformed her, such as solo trips and energy practices.
With a workbook-style approach, Seeking creates a journey for women interested in digging deep, releasing guilt, tracking their progress on their journey, and aligning with what they know is true! With lessons, love, and permission, this book’s pages are filled with strategies to tap into inner knowledge that will guide readers to infuse more purpose and meaning into their work and life.
If you are a woman seeking more meaningful connections, more moments of joy, and more fulfilling activities, this book is for you! DiGeronimo will help you determine what is holding you back while providing practices, insights, and tools you can use off the side of your desk to illuminate your own path.
Seeking is the most vulnerable book DiGeronimo has ever written. "It is hard to move forward at work or in life without exploring our own deeper meaning," says DiGeronimo. "Writing Seeking is my best work yet, as I had to let go of what was expected and make the time to uncover the lessons and gifts available to me, which I refer to as working from the inside out."
"When we work to brighten our lights, we illuminate the path for many," she adds.
Seeking’s launch date is November 11, 2022—released explicitly on the day of the spiritual 11-11 gateway. To request a pre-launch copy, please reach out to Marisa at marisa@elkordyglobal.com. You can learn more about the book here: https://jjdigeronimo.com/
About JJ DiGeronimo
JJ DiGeronimo helps women raise their frequencies and empower their future impact through tried-and-tested strategies, mindfulness, and energetic practices. Formerly a leading woman in the tech industry, she now passionately strives to help women gain more seats at more tables by sharing the key findings that have helped her and countless others illuminate a path forward. Featured in publications such as Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, and Thrive Global, DiGeronimo is regularly an invited speaker for events and conferences. Her work includes three books, two podcasts, two global online communities, and in-person experiences. Discover her work at www.JJDiGeronimo.com.
