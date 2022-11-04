The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) endorses re-election of Henry Cuellar (D-TX-28)
As a bipartisan organization, the USHBC supports candidates who are committed to America’s small businesses. We are proud to endorse Congressman Cuellar.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) strongly endorses the re-election of Henry Cuellar (D-TX) to represent Texas’ Twenty-Eighth Congressional District. As a bipartisan organization, the USHBC supports candidates who are committed to America’s small business community.
“As politics have shifted and administrations have changed, Congressman Cuellar has remained steadfast in his support for policies that promote economic growth locally and nationally” said Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHBC.
Congressman Cuellar has a proven track record of bringing billions of dollars in appropriations to San Antonio and South Texas. As a long-time advocate for our nation’s Hispanic serving institutions, he understands the tie between education and what it means in terms of our community’s advancement.
Cuellar understands the strong connection between the energy sector and South Texas. The region’s four primary industries- automotive, biomedical, energy, and aerospace rely heavily on sufficient and affordable energy sources. Equally, tax revenues from the energy sector have contributed to the region’s best-in-class roadways, education, and healthcare systems.
“South Texas needs a congressman with the wisdom to identify the correlation between economics and community success and the willingness to reach across the aisle. We know that Congressman Cuellar’s proven track record will increase opportunities for all Americans through the principles of education, family values, and hard work” said Palomarez.
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue.
