Drone Legends and LuGus Studios Announce Partnership to teach precision drone piloting to high school students

Drone Legends is using LuGus Studios’ Liftoff Micro Drones simulator to support a new program

MARLTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drone Legends, a Dynamic Learning Experiences brand, and LuGus Studios are entering a partnership to take high school student drone piloting to the next level. FPV Initiator, launching Q1 2023, will use LuGus Studios Liftoff Micro Drones simulator to train high school and college aged students the exacting skill of FPV drone piloting.

About Dynamic Learning Experiences

Dynamic Learning Experiences (DLE) is an edutainment brand company and creator of the popular Drone Legends brand. Drone Legends provides a drone STEM curriculum for grades 4-8. DLE is now launching a new high-school drone program, FPV Initiator, that will support career and technology education (CTE), multiplayer drone eSports and in-real-life drone racing.

About LuGus Studios

LuGus studios is an international design studio specializing in digital entertainment and edutainment projects. The name LuGus was derived from the Celtic sun-god of arts, trade and constant evolution and change. LuGus Studios creates “applied games”, also known as “serious games”, with a strong focus on usability, fun and strong visuals. Their game projects incorporate artistic, cultural, health and educational aspects.

The Collaboration: FPV Initiator

FPV stands for “First Person View”. FPV drones contain a video camera that broadcasts live footage back to the pilot on the ground wearing FPV goggles. FPV goggles give the pilot an immersive experience of flying his or her drone as if sitting inside the cockpit. FPV piloting allows for more precise flying and better accuracy as the low-latency transmission makes for quicker reactions and better awareness of surroundings.

Liftoff Micro Drones Simulator

Flying FPV drones is challenging. The immersive experience takes time and practice to master. Enter simulated flight training. Crashing is almost impossible to avoid when starting out. Crashing virtually in a simulator saves time and money (on crashed drones!), and is a safe way to practice. LuGus Studios Liftoff Micro Drones simulator teaches students the basic controls of a drone, and the muscle memory their hands require for precision flight.

The Next Level for Legends

As part of the growing Drone Legends ecosystem, FPV Initiator follows the epic success of the STEM curriculum currently available at the elementary and middle school level. The FPV Initiator precision drone piloting program provides high school students a new career and technical education (CTE) pathway into commercial drone operations.

The Unified Scholastic Drone Racing Association

FPV drone racing is quickly becoming an international sport in both the eSports (virtual multiplayer) and in-real-life (IRL) arenas. Drone racing is at the forefront of competitions in which technology and wit are combined. It is considered the cradle of future technology, given that the future revolves around drones and the various services they provide.

To provide schools and students with a secure environment in which to compete, DLE has created a new drone racing association called the Unified Scholastic Drone Racing Association (USDRA).

The USDRA will be the first and only drone racing association created exclusively for students.

It will include the Liftoff Micro Drones “multiplayer” simulator, allowing schools and their students to practice and compete in virtual reality drone races. The USDRA also plans to sponsor regional and national competitions, allowing students to compete IRL against other school teams and their pilots from schools across the country.

The Future

This exciting partnership advances the mission that started with Drone Legends, to unlock the potential in students of all ages, backgrounds and abilities, while preparing them for success in the 21st century.

CEO of Dynamic Learning Experiences and Drone Legends founder, Scott Buell, explains, “We started drone education with Drone Legends, a turnkey drone educational STEM curriculum for elementary and middle school teachers and students. The ease of deployment and our focus on teacher empowerment has made us a trusted partner to many of our customers. Their logical thinking is 'what’s next?' Next is for DLE to continue to create innovative, turnkey drone education programs and engaging student experiences that provide pathways into drone career opportunities, including the emerging eSport and IRL drone racing spaces. We knew simulation was going to be a critical part of the FPV Initiator program. When we started our search for a strategic partner one company stood out: LuGus. Their exacting standards and focus on educational platforms in addition to gaming made them the logical choice for us. We are excited to be partnering with such an incredible team that shares our values.”

LuGus CEO, Kevin Haelterman agrees, “When Drone Legends reached out to the team at LuGus Studios, it was instantly clear our companies shared similar goals: creating fun platforms to give everyone a chance to become a drone pilot. LuGus Studios has done that with the creation of a series of authentic drone simulators. Drone Legends goes one step further: using those platforms as a tool for education. That excites us most of all! We’re honored to play a role in the adventure they are creating.”

To learn more about Drone Legends: www.dronelegends.com

To learn more about the USDRA and FPV Initiator: www.usdra.io

To learn more about LuGus Studios: https://www.lugus-studios.be/

Press Contact: if you have inquiries about this news or to get in touch with Dynamic Learning Experiences, contact scott@dronelegends.com.

