Attorney General Josh Stein Reacts to NC Supreme Court Decision in Leandro Case

For Immediate Release:

Friday, November 4, 2022

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court of North Carolina’s decision in Leandro v. State of NC.

“I have long said that we need a good teacher in every classroom and a strong principal in every school, and today I am grateful that the Court agrees. It is past time for North Carolina to adequately fund our schools to ensure that North Carolina’s high school graduates are ready to succeed, whether starting college or their career. I thank my team for their impressive work arguing this case, and we are proud of our role in this landmark case that will make North Carolina stronger for many years to come.”

