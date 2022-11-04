Rowhome Coffee, Home of the Soft Pretzel Sandwich Opens Second Location in East Kensington, Philadelphia
We are so excited to be opening our 2nd cafe, located in East Kensington to continue to bring Philadelphians our original soft pretzel sandwiches!”BLUE BELL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rowhome Coffee, home of the soft pretzel sandwich, is excited to announce its 2nd cafe opening in East Kensington. The original Fitler Square cafe was one of a few Philadelphia coffee shops to open in 2020, taking advantage of post-lockdown cabin fever. The breakfast sandwiches including Pork Roll, Egg & Cheeses as well as their famous Breakfast Cheesesteak Pretzel immediately struck a chord with a city hungry for something new.
— Hugh Morretta and Eli Shaika
In March 2022, Rowhome co-owners Hugh Morretta and Eli Shaika opened a takeout window service on North Front St in East Kensington in a space that was once a pharmacy established in the early 1900s. The remainder of this Front Street space opens in October, so the neighborhood will finally have a place to stop and enjoy specialty coffee and delicious, Philly-inspired comfort food.
The spacious cafe offers seating for 20 and its window-lined interior pays homage to the corner neighborhood pharmacy it once was with hex mosaic tile and retro fixtures. The shop’s centerpiece espresso bar is a modern take on the original turn-of-the-century bar located at the Fitler Square Rowhome. This oak and mirror focal point supporting Rowhome’s signature yellow espresso machine comes from Workerman Studios, whose previous work can be seen at Mulherin’s and Sons, Hiroki, and Harp and Crown. In attempting to capture the charm of grandma’s rowhome, the cafe also has no shortage of wood paneling and thrift store accents.
About Rowhome’s Menu
Rowhome Coffee serves a rotating menu of single origin, high-end specialty coffees sourced and roasted in collaboration with La Colombe Coffee Roasters. The food menu features the owners’ take on Philadelphia’s beloved comfort food with selections such as pretzel hoagies, breakfast sandwiches, and breakfast soft pretzels with cream cheese. The eatery works diligently to keep it local by joining forces with revered local bakers and butchers.
With the best cup of coffee (and cold brew) in the city and a bacon egg and cheese soft pretzel that reinvents Philly breakfast, Rowhome Coffee brings a new entry to the list of local sandwich royalty.
